The St. Louis Cardinals are red-hot this May, riding a wave of clutch performances and elite defense. Monday night, they faced the Philadelphia Phillies, seeking their ninth straight win. They secured this win in a thrilling contest by a score of 3-2, capped off by a top-shelf catch by Jordan Walker.

The defensive gem came in the late innings, with the game hanging in the balance. Walker bolted to right-center and made a tough catch, narrowly avoiding a collision with speedster Victor Scott II. That effort preserved the lead and underscored how critical defense has been during the Cardinals winning streak. The team shared the catch on their X, formerly Twitter page as soon as it was made to extend the streak to nine games.

JORDAN WALKER SAYS THIS GAME IS OVER!! pic.twitter.com/BlYizBy6hz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 13, 2025

Offensively, Masyn Winn's home run was the turning point. His seventh-inning blast to left-center off Matt Strahm broke a 2-2 tie and put St. Louis ahead for good. Winn continues to emerge as a dynamic presence in the lineup during this hot stretch.

Ivan Herrara also homered, while Lars Nootbaar contributed two of the Cardinals' five hits. The team has now hit 13 home runs in their last six games– fueling much of this ninth straight win streak.

The pitching held strong as well. Kyle Leahy notched his first win of the season with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. JoJo Romero worked out of trouble in the eighth, and Ryan Helsley's save in the ninth sealed the deal. It was his eighth of the year, reinforcing his role as one of the most reliable closers in the NL.

The Cardinals, now 23-19, have surged into a tie for second place in the NL Central. Despite preseason skepticism, this team's blend of youth, timely power, and clutch defense, like the Jordan Walker catch, has made them one of baseball's best stories.

With each game, this Cardinals' winning streak looks less like a fluke and more like a team hitting its stride. And thanks to plays like Walker's, the rest of the league is officially on notice.