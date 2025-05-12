ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for MLB action on Monday's slate as we head to the National League for a series between teams in the hunt. The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the second series of the season, St. Louis leading 2-1. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Phillies prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Phillies Projected Starters

Matthew Liberatore (LHP) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (LHP)

Matthew Liberatore (3-3) with a 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 38 K, 41.0 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. PIT – 7.0 IP, 8 K, 1 ER

Away Splits: (0-3) with a 5.06 ERA, .250 OBA, 15 K, 16.0 IP

Cristopher Sanchez (4-1) with a 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 K, 37.1 IP

Last Start: (W) @ TB – 6.0 IP, 5 K, 0 ER

Home Splits: (2-0) with a 3.52 ERA, .216 OBA, 34 K, 23.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Phillies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +158

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB.TV

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently second in the NL Central, trailing the Chicago Cubs by just two games. They're one of baseball's hottest teams at the moment, riding a seven-game winning streak and going 8-2 in their last 10, pending their series finale against the Washington Nationals. They've outscored opponents 19-2 over their three most recent games as their consistent contact hitting is syncing well with their starting rotation.

Most recently, it was SP Andre Pallante who pitched eight scoreless innings against Washington in a 4-2 win. Erick Fedde threw his first career complete game shutout the game prior in a 10-0 win, and Sonny Gray pitched seven shutout innings against the Pirates in another collective 5-0 effort. St. Louis is tied-2nd for most quality starts in MLB with 18, not to mention their offense is second in batting average (.261) and third in on-base percentage (.337).

Lefty Matthew Liberatore will be looking for another quality start as he went seven innings for the deepest start of his season while only allowing one earned run. He fits right into this high-powered rotation with his off-speed and off-hand pitching, pitching an impressive .210 OBA to right-handed hitters. His 0.95 WHIP ranks him 11th among all pitchers and he'll feed into the momentum from this offense.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently second in the NL East race, sitting two games back of the leading New York Mets. They'll play the rubber match of a three-game series against the Guardians as they're coming in off a recent 7-1 win. The Phillies have been advancing positions with a 10-5 record over their last 15 games and they've found some consistency in growing to six games over .500. They'll be looking to get this series back after a previous 2-1 loss in three prior games to St. Louis.

While Bryce Harper is having another solid season with seven homers and 22 RBI, it's been players like Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber putting this team over the top. Schwarber is tied for second in MLB with 12 home runs, while Trea Turner is tied-14th with nine stolen bases. With players like Alec Bohm and JT Realmuto in their primes as well, the time to win again is now for the Phillies as they possess all the pieces to do so. Their odds to win the World Series are fifth-shortest at +1300.

Cristopher Sanchez will be looking to build upon another successful start after pitching six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over Tampa Bay. His 4-1 record is top-10 in MLB and he's bound to have another quality start. With how well the Cardinals are hitting at the moment, he's more than comfortable playing damage control while his lineup answers on the scoreboard.

Final Cardinals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This will be another exciting series between these two teams as St. Louis leads the season series 2-1. The Cardinals outscored the Phillies 10-4 during those meetings and managed to shut them out on two occasions. This Cardinals pitching staff has been catching serious heat and they're heading into another series they're confident in winning.

The Phillies, on the other hand, have been hot with their bats and will be tough to stop behind a 13-6 home record. Both teams are 3-6 against left-handed pitchers as we'll have a battle of lefties on our hands, but we have to slightly side with the home-field advantage for Philadelphia in the opener of this series. The Cardinals are just 6-13 on the road this year and the pitching advantage slightly lies with the Phillies.

Final Cardinals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies ML (-188)