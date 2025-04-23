The St. Louis Cardinals took a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 23, but somebody on the team ended up making history. Lars Nootbaar has been the leadoff walk king this season for the Cardinals and set a record that hadn't been touched in 50 years, according to reporter Derrick Goold.

“With his leadoff walk today, Lars Nootbaar has tied … wait for it … an MLB record previously set 50 years ago. Nootbaar has 8 leadoff walks in Cardinals‘ first 25 games to match Davy Lopes' record for most leadoff BB in 1st month. Nootbaar has 6 more games to own record,” Goold wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nootbaar has been hitting the ball well this season, and it's caused him to make history. Just a couple of days ago, Nootbaar credited hitting coach Brant Brown for his recent success at the plate.

“[Brant Brown] has done a good job of honing in and nipping things in the bud right when he sees them and then it doesn’t go into a downward spiral,” Nootbaar said via MLB.com. “He has good plans and he comes in with a good approach.”

Manager Oliver Marmol also shared how he feels the team has been performing so far this season on offense.

“We’re playing good ball, the guys are going about it really well, I really like our process and that’s all that we can control,” Marmol said. “Obviously, you like taking four of six here at home, but I like how we’re doing it.

“We faced a good arm [on Tuesday in Hunter Brown] and we faced another one today and we just continue to grind out at bats and then we got the big hit. We continue to play solid baseball.”

Though the Cardinals may have been playing well on offense this season, they are currently 10-15 in the NL Central.