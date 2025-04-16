The St. Louis Cardinals picked up a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. A three-run homer from outfielder Lars Nootbaar in the bottom of the fifth inning pathed the way for the Cardinals to get the job done.

Nootbaar has been hitting the ball well as of late and he gives hitting coach Brant Brown the credit for his recent success at the plate.

“[Brant Brown] has done a good job of honing in and nipping things in the bud right when he sees them and then it doesn’t go into a downward spiral,” said Nootbaar via MLB.com. “He has good plans and he comes in with a good approach.”

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is also pleased with how the team has been performing offensively so far this season.

“We’re playing good ball, the guys are going about it really well, I really like our process and that’s all that we can control,” Marmol said. “Obviously, you like taking four of six here at home, but I like how we’re doing it.

“We faced a good arm [on Tuesday in Hunter Brown] and we faced another one today and we just continue to grind out at bats and then we got the big hit. We continue to play solid baseball.”

The Cardinals hope to keep up this pace at the plate as they aim to return to the postseason in 2025.

Cardinals using 6-man rotation

In an attempt to keep its pitching staff healthy this season, the St. Louis Cardinals are using a six-man rotation. This change comes after multiple seasons of dealing with bad injury luck.

After being with the team when the injury bug has taken its toll, Steven Matz appreciates the unit being at full strength.

“Being here the last three years, kind of being in the rotation, dealing with injuries, just gives you a different appreciation for being here, being healthy and able to compete in any capacity to help the team win,” Matz said via The Athletic. “I think that was my mindset going in. It was fun to get out there and start today.”

Matz is focused on enjoying the moment and getting the job done while he can do so.

“I’ve had some frustrating points throughout my tenure with the Cardinals so far, from a personal standpoint,” Matz said. “Injuries, not having the success I wanted. So, this year, my main emphasis is to enjoy wherever I’m at. I’m healthy.

“I had a really good offseason. I had a good spring training. I feel really good. So whatever they decide, I’m just going to enjoy it, and I’m going to compete. I think it’s really been helping me.”