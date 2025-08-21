The New Orleans Saints have one preseason game remaining before the 2025 NFL season begins and have yet to decide on a starting quarterback. Ahead of their matchup with the Denver Broncos, head coach Kellen Moore detailed the team's plan in its final exhibition contest with Week 1 looming.

Moore said that the team will play “as many starters as possible” in the game, according to reporter Mike Triplett. The first-year head coach also noted that Spencer Rattler will receive his second start under center, with Tyler Shough the first man off the bench, followed by Jake Haener.

Rattler started the Saints' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it was Shough who outshone him and threw for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The rookie received the start in the second matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it was Rattler who stole the spotlight with 199 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception off the bench.

Through two games, Moore noted that the quarterback battle is “really close” between Rattler and Shough. As the team's 2025 second-round pick, Shough appeared to have the initial edge when Derek Carr suddenly retired, but Rattler has been with him every step of the way throughout the offseason.

Saints close out 2025 preseason against Broncos

Once the Saints take the field against the Broncos on Saturday, all eyes will be on their waning quarterback battle. However, as Moore noted, the team has several other positions to monitor.

The Saints have made multiple trades since their last preseason game, sending defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars before acquiring wideout Devaughn Vele from the Broncos. The team expects to have Vele available on Saturday to face his former team. Vele is currently projected to be a backup behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks.

The Saunders trade shifts former first-round pick Bryan Bresee into the starting lineup next to veterans Cameron Jordan and Davon Godchaux. However, veteran Nathan Shepherd remains in contention to potentially win the starting job.

The trades add to the positional situations New Orleans was already keeping a close eye on. The Saints previously shifted Trevor Penning to left guard to allow for rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. to start at left tackle. They are also still looking for more tight end production with Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill beginning the season on the PUP list.