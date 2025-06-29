Nolan Arenado continues to etch his name alongside baseball’s modern greats. On Sunday in Cleveland, the Cardinals third baseman recorded not one but two major career milestones in a dominant 7-0 win over the Guardians.

Arenado, 33, notched his 1,900th career hit in the third inning before ripping his 400th career double in the sixth. The latter puts him in elite company—just five active players have reached the 400-double mark: Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew McCutchen, Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, and now Arenado.

“To be amongst those guys, it’s an amazing feeling, because they are some of the best in this game and some of the best to ever play,” Arenado said postgame. “It’s an honor to be up there with my boy [Goldschmidt], because he’s like a big brother.”

Arenado’s double came on a line drive down the right-field line. Guardians right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez misplayed the ball, allowing Arenado to reach third on an error. The milestone was one more highlight in a stellar day for the Cardinals, who completed a three-game sweep of the Guardians and secured their 10th win in their last 13 contests.

But the celebratory moment was briefly soured when Arenado exited in the eighth inning due to swelling in his right index finger. He appeared to jam it during an awkward stumble at first base earlier in the game. Despite the scare, Arenado remained optimistic.

“[The index finger] is a little swollen, and it’s kind of random,” he explained. “It’s OK now after we did some treatment. But it did get stiff as the game went on.”

He joked about the injury, blaming it on his lack of speed: “I think I misstepped a little early. I’m a little slow, and I try to get the front of the bag because that’s my only chance [of being safe] and I almost missed [first base].”

The eight-time All-Star raised his batting average to .249 with two hits in the win, continuing to contribute in what’s been a steady, if not flashy, season. While his slugging may not be at MVP levels, his leadership and consistent production remain vital to a Cardinals team surging back into postseason contention.

With a crucial stretch ahead—starting with a three-game set against the Pirates and a key weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs—St. Louis will hope Arenado avoids the injured list and can keep adding to his already Hall-of-Fame-worthy résumé.