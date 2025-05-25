The St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday with a 4-3 victory. Nolan Arenado displayed his Gold Glove prowess in the 9th inning, making a clutch Derek Jeter-like catch in foul territory.

Video via the Cardinals:

NOLAN ARENADO GOES ALL OUT! pic.twitter.com/rbbdkfEBEe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ketel Marte hit a fly-ball in the air that was drifting towards the net behind third base. Arenado tracked the ball the whole way and made the catch on the warning track in foul territory before crashing into the net.

The net saved Arenado from crashing into the stands. With runners on first and second and two outs following the catch, Arenado alertly threw the ball back into the infield while sitting in the net to keep the runners from advancing. There aren't many players who realistically could have made this type of play, but there is a reason why Nolan Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner.

The Cardinals star has struggled at the plate in 2025. His OPS is hovering around the .700 mark and he went 0-4 on Sunday. Nevertheless, his catch completely shifted the momentum of the inning. If Arenado did not make that catch, Marte, an All-Star, would have had another opportunity to potentially drive in a run or more.

Instead, Arenado's catch recorded the second out and St. Louis would later escape the inning, ultimately leading to the big victory.

Although Arenado trade rumors continue to swirl, the Cardinals are quietly playing good baseball. St. Louis may decide to keep Arenado if they find themselves in postseason contention. The Cardinals currently trail the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. However, only two games separate the ball clubs.

Arenado and the Cardinals will attempt to further close the gap in the standings during their next series against the Baltimore Orioles. The first contest of the three-game set is scheduled for Monday in Baltimore at 3:05 PM EST.