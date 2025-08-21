Currently six and a half games up in the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies are firing on almost all cylinders. Coming off four wins in a row, including a sweep of the Seattle Mariners, the Phillies will once again square off against the Washington Nationals. This weekend's three-game set comes just a few days after the division rivals split a four-game series a few days ago. Ahead of their final head-to-head this weekend, team beat writer Matt Gelb spoke to second baseman Bryson Stott about the form that his teammate, Trea Turner, has been on as of late.

“It feels like he’s gotten three hits a game for the last three weeks,” Stott said to Gelb Thursday.

Turner has 21 hits over his last seven games, averaging three hits per matchup during the recent hot stretch. Because of this, his batting average has gone up 22 points, and he's certainly in position to capture the NL batting title. It's safe to say that this is the player that Phillies wanted when they signed him to his $300 million deal a few seasons ago. Now, Turner and Stott have helped Philadelphia maintain their spot at the top of the standings. Will their excellent form continue as September draws closer?

Can Phillies' middle infield push team deep into postseason?

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates with second baseman Bryson Stott (5) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stott has also been in great form as of late. Following a rough July, the former first round pick has hit .354 in August. His recent upturn in form has come at a key time for the Phillies. Now that both Stott and Turner are heating up, it looks as if the rest of Philadelphia's offense has woken up as well. Over the last four wins, they've scored 40 runs. If this recent hot streak continues over the next few weeks, then the Phillies will be even more dangerous come October.

Manager Rob Thomson and his coaching staff have helped many of the Phillies' veteran stars get back into form. Despite how well the offense has done as of late, the pitching staff has taken its lumps. Luckily, due to the offense, Philadelphia still maintains their division lead. With Stott and Turner already in postseason form, will the pitching staff follow their example? If so, Thomson and his team should make another deep playoff run in just a few weeks' time.

More Phillies News
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies’ Trea Turner in midst of stretch not seen in 95 yearsJackson Stone ·
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) watches a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez issues strong message after Phillies sweepJosh Davis ·
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) and shortstop Trea Turner (7) high five after a victory against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies make MLB history with 2 game hitfest vs. MarinersAbdullah Imran ·
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Phillies pitchers pull off insane feat in sweep vs. MarinersBenedetto Vitale ·
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber takes NL HR lead with blast vs. MarinersZachary Howell ·
Phillies manager Rob Thomson praises Christopher Sanchez’s never-before-seen dominance as he emerges as the team's de facto ace this season.
Phillies’ Rob Thomson praises never-before-seen Cristopher Sanchez dominanceYasmin Edañol ·