The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to perform better than many pundits are projecting them to in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Steelers went out and brought in Aaron Rodgers in free agency this summer, who will hope to provide an upgrade over the bizarre tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields from a year ago.

That tandem was trotted out by head coach Mike Tomlin, who famously has yet to endure a losing season in his nearly two decades at the helm in Pittsburgh.

Some fans think that 2025 will be the year that the streak will come to an end.

“I think we're looking at Mike Tomlin's first losing season in 19 years of being a head coach in Pittsburgh,” said former NFL player Chris Canty on ESPN's First Take.

Will the streak come to an end?

On paper, the Steelers have what would have been a highly talented roster in 2018. Pittsburgh brought in cornerback Jaylen Ramsey this year to help out the defense, and overall, they're one of the oldest rosters in the current NFL landscape.

Article Continues Below

They also made a move to bring in former Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who will essentially act as a replacement for George Pickens, who the team dealt to the Dallas Cowboys in a move that baffled many fans.

The Steelers once again figure to have one of the better defensive units in the NFL this year, although fans would certainly like to see a resolution sooner rather than later to the Cam Heyward saga. Heyward has been holding out of some of the Steelers' recent practices in hopes of securing a restructuring of his contract.

The Steelers also made TJ Watt the highest paid defensive player in league history earlier this offseason, and his presence alone should ensure that the defense is at least competent.

In any case, the Steelers have one more preseason game before they kick things off for real against the New York Jets on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

Whether that will be the start of Tomlin's first losing season in Pittsburgh remains to be seen.