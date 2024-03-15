The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to put together a bounce back campaign in 2024 after falling way short of expectations in 2023 by finishing in last place in the National League Central. Considering he was entering the final year of his contract, it was safe to say that Oli Marmol was on the hot seat to an extent entering the season, but that has changed in the blink of an eye thanks to an interesting move by the Cardinals.

Marmol has had two polar opposite seasons to start his tenure with St. Louis, as they won their division in 2022 but ended up finishing in the basement as previously noted last year. Given how bad things went last year, some fans wondered if Marmol was coaching for his job in 2024, but it doesn't appear that's the case, as he was handed a three-year extension with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.

A source confirmed Marmol’s extension with the club he has been a part of since 2007. His original three-year contract was set to expire after the upcoming season. https://t.co/DCS5TkY26r — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 15, 2024 Expand Tweet

Oli Marmol grateful to have received a new contract from Cardinals

Well, if there's one way to take your head coach off the hot seat, this is how to do it. Marmol now will be sticking around with the team through the 2026 campaign, giving the Cardinals a consistent source of leadership, rather than potentially moving on from him so soon after hiring him. The longtime Cardinal expressed his gratitude for the new contract, noting that he feels empowered by the franchise's support.

Via John Denton:

“St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol on his extension: ‘It means a lot. The fact that they were willing to make the commitment to allow me to continue to do this, means a lot. Having their support and believing the way that I lead will be meaningful for years to come is special to me.'”

In a sense, some of the pressure has now been lifted off of Marmol's shoulders, but he's still going to have to go out and prove that he can lead St. Louis to victories. Marmol has bought himself some time with this new deal, but if the Cardinals struggle again in 2024, he will find himself right back on the hot seat that he just worked to get himself off of.