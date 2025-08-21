The Nebraska football program has an important 2025 season ahead of it. Head coach Matt Rhule is entering his third season in charge of the Cornhuskers. Starting quarterback Dylan Raiola is now a sophomore following an up and down yet promising freshman year. With the Nebraska football team a week away from their season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats, On3's Pete Nakos shared that Raiola is projected to earn over $3 million this season between NIL deals and other outlets on X, formerly Twitter.

“That figure is an all-in number between roster value and NIL deals, including partnerships and adidas and Panini,” reported Nakos on Thursday morning.

The Nebraska football program started strong in 2024, going 5-1 in their opening six games. Raiola was productive in that stretch, including four performances in which he threw for more than 200 yards.

However, the season's final two months weren't as kind to both the Cornhuskers and Raiola. They stumbled down the stretch, losing four in a row before rebounding to win two of their last three games. That included a strong 20-15 win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College. Now, can Rhule, Raiola and the Nebraska football team continue their strong closing stretch from last season?

Nebraska football enters pivotal year three under Matt Rhule

2025 looks to be a smoother slate for the Nebraska football program. Rhule's team is currently scheduled to face just two ranked teams this upcoming season: No. 14 Michigan at home and on the road at second-ranked Penn State. The opener against Big 12 opponent Cincinnati will be an intriguing matchup, but the Cornhuskers should have the advantage at home.

If the Nebraska football team enters the matchup against Michigan undefeated, there's a chance that they could be ranked as well. Based on his play last year, it's clear that Raiola has learned from a lot of his mistakes last year. Rhule named veteran offensive coach Dana Holgorsen as the team's new coordinator last November.

Holgorsen and Raiola's relationship could be the key to an even bigger third season under Rhule. Will the Cornhuskers ride an easier schedule to a possible College Football Playoff bid? If so, then the future of the Nebraska football program will be much brighter.