A joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks turned chaotic Thursday when a brawl broke out on the field, with Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom seen throwing punches.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Alexander Basara captured the altercation. The footage showed punches exchanged before players and coaches rushed in to separate those involved. The scuffle lasted about 30 seconds before order was restored and both teams began to walk off the field.

Tensions are not uncommon in joint practices, but Thursday’s fight drew attention as both teams prepare to close out the preseason.

Crazy fight at #Packers #Seahawks joint practice. Zach Tom going to war (📹 @ Chase.Nitz on IG) pic.twitter.com/dgxGPhircM — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) August 21, 2025

The Packers will host the Seahawks on Saturday at Lambeau Field in their preseason finale, scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT on NFL Network. Green Bay enters the matchup with a 1-1 record after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 last weekend.

Seattle stands at 1-0-1 this preseason. The Seahawks tied their opener against the Las Vegas Raiders before defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 33-16 last Friday. The Raiders game marked quarterback Geno Smith and former head coach Pete Carroll’s first meeting with their old team since leaving the franchise.

Following Saturday’s contest, both teams will shift focus to the regular season. The Packers open at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. The Seahawks begin their schedule the same day, hosting the San Francisco 49ers.