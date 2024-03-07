Matt Carpenter agreed to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in January, returning to the ball club he played for from 2011-2021. Much older now, the infielder will be more of a role model and bench guy for the Cards and it sounds like he's excited to step into that position.
Via Foul Territory TV:
“You know what, I'm here for one to show these young guys what it's like to be a Cardinal and how to be a professional and obviously win ball games but you know still when I get my name called be ready to compete and hopefully compete at a high level and bring some kind of value on the field as well.”
"I'm here to show some of these young guys what it's like to be a Cardinal, what it's like to be a professional"@MattCarp13 is back with the @Cardinals and taking on a leadership role
▶️ https://t.co/gE1ChDadA2 pic.twitter.com/1FAeIbtRxY
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 7, 2024
The 38-year-old might not be the same player anymore, but he's still a three-time All-Star and a career .260 hitter. Cardinals fans undoubtedly have fond memories of Carpenter, who played a huge part in the organization's success in the 2010s.
While Matt Carpenter only slashed just .176 overall in 2023 in stints with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, Cardinals VP John Mozeliak was encouraged by Carpenter's swing, leading to the two sides reuniting. Via MLB.com:
“The one gift that Matt Carpenter always has is he knows how to see a baseball and he can still take a walk. That’s still a great skill, and we are encouraged with where his swing is.”
Mostly a first baseman and outfielder now, Carpenter should see his fair share of at-bats in 2024. He knows the Cardinal way and will definitely be a valuable asset in St. Louis both on the diamond and in the clubhouse.