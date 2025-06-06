The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a contract with starting pitcher Zach Plesac on Friday, per the Cardinals Player Development account on X, formerly Twitter. Plesac, who has pitched in MLB with the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels, lands a minor league deal with St. Louis.

“We have signed RHP Zach Plesac to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA). Plesac, 30, owns a career 27-28 record with a 4.31 ERA across six Major League seasons with Cleveland and Los Angeles-AL. He joins the organization after posting a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA in 7 starts with the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks this year,” the Cardinals Player Development account shared on X.

Plesac, a 30-year-old starter, was once regarded as an extremely promising right-handed pitcher. He made his big league debut in 2019 and recorded a 3.81 ERA across 21 starts with Cleveland. In 2020, the shortened 60-game MLB season, Plesac pitched to a stellar 2.28 ERA.

However, Plesac has not been able to replicate that success. Since 2021, the right-handed hurler has failed to record an ERA lower than 4.31 ERA. He remained with the Guardians until 2023 before joining the Angels in 2024. LA released Plesac in August of the '24 campaign.

The former 2.28 ERA starting pitcher is set to receive a new opportunity with the Cardinals, however. At just 30 years old, the Plesac minor league signing could prove to be a steal for St. Louis. It presents a low-risk scenario at the very least.

The Cardinals are playing fairly well in 2025. St. Louis is currently 34-28 overall. However, they are trailing the Chicago Cubs by five games in the National League Central. Perhaps Plesac can pitch well in the minor leagues and earn a promotion to help the Cardinals. St. Louis could certainly use the pitching boost.

The Cardinals are preparing for a pivotal battle on Friday night as they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers.