Back in 2011, Lance Lynn made his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran righthander spent six seasons with the Cardinals before bouncing around. In 2024, Lynn returned to St. Louis for the 2024 season. However, with the 2025 campaign less than two weeks old, Lynn has decided to announce his retirement from the MLB.

The longtime pitcher made the announcement on his wife's podcast, “Dymin in the Rough.”

“Baseball season is upon us, and I'm right here on the couch,” Lynn said. “And that is where I'm going to stay. There's the update. I'm officially retiring from baseball, right here, right now. But there might be a little something fun around the corner, upcoming weekend.”

“For Major League Baseball, I am done pitching,” Lynn added.

“There were some teams here and there, money didn't work out,” Lance Lynn added. “I've really enjoyed not being there. I'm always going to miss the teammates, competing, stuff like that. I've not missed being there every day.”

“The way that I went out last year was a big thing, too,” Lynn added. “I got to finish my last play as a Cardinal, in Busch Stadium, on a win. We didn't know but we kind of knew… Retiring a Cardinal, last Major League game in Busch Stadium with the whole family there. Let's call it.”

One of Lynn's best MLB seasons came in 2012 when he was named an All-Star. He recorded an 18-7 record with a 3.78 ERA, and in 2021, he was an All-Star again with the Chicago White Sox, recording an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA.

Lynn's first year in the big leagues was in 2011 when the Cardinals won the World Series.

Now, he seems at peace with the decision and ends his career on a high note with the team that he broke into the big leagues with.

Lynn will end his career with a combined 143-99 win-loss record, a 3.74 ERA, 340 starts, four complete games, 2006 innings pitched, and 2,015 strikeouts.