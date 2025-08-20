Just a day after John Wall announced his retirement, he joined the NBA on Prime team in its inaugural season. He will serve as an analyst in their star-studded lineup.

Prime Video made the announcement on August 20, 2025. Wall is one of the many former players on the panel. He will make in-studio appearances alongside the likes of Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Dwayne Wade, Candace Parker, and Udonis Haslem.

“After 13 seasons in the NBA filled with unforgettable moments, I am excited to start a new chapter with NBA on Prime,” said Wall in a statement. “This change is not just a career move; it's a chance to stay close to the game I love and share the insights I've gained throughout my career playing point guard at the highest level.

“Basketball has shaped my life, and now I can help fans see it from a new angle. Although this is a new journey, my passion for the game remains unchanged. I look forward to growing in this role, learning from the team around me, and, most importantly, giving viewers real, behind-the-scenes knowledge that comes from competing at the highest level,” he concluded.

Prime Sports' Head of On-Air Talent Amina Hussein is also thrilled to have Wall join the team.“We’re proud to have John join us for the launch of NBA on Prime,” Hussein gushed. “He has an incredible eye for the game, and we look forward to the thoughtful perspective he will add to our coverage throughout the season.”

John Wall's retirement

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates after scoring his fortieth point against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won 128-110.
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After 11 seasons in the NBA, Wall announced his retirement on August 19, 2025, on Instagram. He posted an emotional video where he announced the news.

“I've been chasing the ball since I could barely walk. Driveways, parks, packed gyms, 5 a.m. workouts — I gave this game everything I had,” Wall said. “From Raleigh, to Kentucky, to the league — every jersey I've worn meant more than just wins and stats. It was about representing something bigger, and it's something I couldn't do without you.”

He did promise that “new opportunities” would come as he entered the new phase of life. It appears joining the NBA on Prime's team is one of the many doors that will open.

Wall was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He played most of his career with the Washington Wizards. In 2020, he was traded to the Houston Rockets. He then spent most of the next season with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded back to the Rockets.

