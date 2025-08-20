The Chicago Bears are about to enter a new era under head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago has big expectations for Johnson's first season, especially after overhauling the roster this offseason. It appears that Johnson is already winning over the locker room.

Bears receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze spoke with Kay Adams on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“Yes it feels different in the building,” Moore said about the vibe in Chicago via Up & Adams. “It's going to trickle out to the fans real soon when we start putting up some wins. Starting with Ben Johnson. I mean, he came in and set the tone for everything.”

Moore also joked that head coach Ben Johnson can be scary at times.

“He can be scary at times,” Moore added. “But he's really a loving, down to earth person that's going to get us going right.”

Odunze laughed a little bit about Moore's answer. But then he explained that he understands what he's saying.

“I think it's funny [Moore] saying that [Johnson] is scary,” Oduzne added. “I would agree though, to a certain extent, he definitely has his intensity. But like DJ was saying he came in here with a mindset and he hasn't shifted from it since. So we've all fed off that and he's got us going in the right direction.”

Whatever Johnson is doing in Chicago, it appears to be working.

DJ Moore, Rome Odunze on Ben Johnson's reaction to Bears preseason win

Article Continues Below

The Bears dominated the Bills on Sunday, crushing them 38-0 in the team's second preseason game of the year.

In fact, it was Chicago's first preseason shutout in 31 years. But from the way DJ Moore tells it, he's still not sure if his head coach was happy enough with the win.

“Yeah he came in and said the 38 points was good, and the fans booed us,” Moore said when Adams asked about Johnson's reaction to the big win. “He said ‘duly noted' so I'm waiting to see what that means.”

Chicago's first-string offense only played sparingly in the first half. Therefore, Johnson's squad dominated with their depth players. That is certainly a good sign ahead of the regular season.

Moore added that he was glad that Johnson was pleased with the victory. But joked “you never know what [Johnson's] thinking… I don't know if we put up enough points.”

Next up for the Bears is their preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday night.