The 2025 NFL regular season has not started yet, but ESPN’s Field Yates has already suggested two college quarterbacks who could replace Aaron Rodgers in 2026.

In his initial mock draft, Yates used ESPN's Football Power Index to determine that the Steelers would own the 16th pick of the first round. He labeled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza as two quarterbacks that Pittsburgh could target.

“This would be the second time in three years we saw six quarterbacks in the top half of Round 1. But hey, there are a lot of QB-needy teams picking early, and there are a lot of really good QB prospects potentially available. And Aaron Rodgers recently said this could be his last NFL season, probably making QB a primary need in Pittsburgh next offseason,” wrote Yates.

“Nussmeier — the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier — is like a point guard on the field, playing with elite processing skills and very good accuracy. He lacks dynamic athleticism and has just solid arm strength, but he is still able to deliver the ball on time and to spots where his receivers can create after the catch. Nussmeier — who is dealing with patellar tendinitis — threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at LSU.”

Article Continues Below

“One more QB prospect who could be in the mix: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. He has an impressive ability to process and play under duress, and I saw some “wow” throws on tape.”

Across 31 collegiate contests, Nussmeier has thrown 40 touchdowns and collected 5,772 passing yards. Prior to joining Indiana for the 2025 season, Mendoza had tossed 30 touchdowns and earned 4,712 passing yards through 20 games with California.

The Steelers made several moves to ensure that they would be competitive this season, but it will not be long until the franchise will have to prepare for the future with a young quarterback under center.