Willson Contreras took issue with an interaction he had with an opposing player during the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Cardinals won their first game of the four-game series against the Brewers, winning by an 8-5 score. They now trail 2-1 in the series but will have the chance to tie it in the series finale on Sunday.

However, Contreras was not happy with a certain player on the Brewers, per reporter Curt Hogg. He did not name the player he had an issue with, but made it clear with an explicit phrase that expressed his thoughts on the person in question.

“Willson Contreras, per Cardinals reporters including @jmjones, referred to an unnamed Brewers player as a “f****** p****” during postgame interviews today,” Hogg wrote.

“I'm not gonna name no names. He knows who he is,” Contreras said.

What's next for Willson Contreras, Cardinals

Article Continues Below

Saturday's game was a back-and-forth affair between Willson Contreras' Cardinals and the Brewers.

The Cardinals got on the board first as they took a 4-1 lead after four innings. Both squads scored three runs each in the fifth frame as the Brewers refused to let the contest get away from them. However, Milwaukee could not ignite a scoring run as they faltered in the late stages.

St. Louis landed 10 hits in their 36 at-bats. Contreras impressed with his four appearances, getting a solo shot to center field in the final inning. Among the five pitchers to step on the mound for the Cardinals, Kyle Leahy earned the win. He played 1.2 innings as he struck out two batters and finished with a 2.37 ERA.

St. Louis improved to a 37-34 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Brewers and six games behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals will look to close out their series against the Brewers with a win. The contest will take place on June 15 at 2:10 p.m. ET.