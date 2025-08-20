Arch Manning is set to be the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns after playing sporadically in his first two seasons with the program. Although the 2025-26 campaign has yet to begin, many are speculating about his decision for the 2026 NFL Draft. One college football Insider recently shared his bold prediction for Manning's future.

Insider Andy Staples of On3 Sports seemingly predicts that Manning, who is 21 years old, will remain with the Longhorns beyond the 2025-26 campaign and not enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Staples believes the recent statements made by Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning, hold true.

“This wouldn't have seemed like much of a stretch before Tuesday, but Manning pooh-poohed grandfather Archie's guarantee in a Texas Monthly interview that Arch definitely would return for a fourth year of college football,” explained Staples. “The younger Manning said he’s taking it ‘day-by-day,' which is usually what people who are considering leaving for the NFL say.

“But enough people around the sport — including those who scout NFL-bound talent — seem certain Manning plans to return in 2026. So here's a guess that while Archie may have spoken out of turn, he probably was still telling the truth.”

Arch Manning negated his grandfather's declaration on Tuesday while talking with media members. The Texas quarterback didn't declare for the NFL Draft, but he admitted that his decision to go pro after this upcoming season has not been made yet. Manning left the door open for now.

Manning still has to prove himself at the college level, but many are convinced he'll be a superstar as a pro. He comes from a prestigious bloodline where his grandfather and two uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, had successful careers in the NFL.

Arch Manning and the Texas football team will have a massive test in Week 1 of the regular season, as the Longhorns take on defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. With Manning under center, this program is deemed a serious contender for the national championship later this season.