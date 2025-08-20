New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore gave an optimistic update on rookie running back Devin Neal ahead of the team’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Moore spoke to reporters Tuesday and confirmed that Neal, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, returned to practice in a limited role.

“Yeah, it's been a challenge for Devin, for all of us. I think Devin's, he's been just wanting to go out there so bad. But he was able to practice in a limited role today, which was awesome. He took the first big step. He was out there for some plays. And then we'll be able to build it in the next couple days and see if he's in a position to play this Saturday, excuse me. Which will be a great opportunity. He's the one guy out of that group that hasn't gotten the reps that all those other guys had. And so it's a really tight battle for that running back group. We'll see what happens,” Moore said.

The Saints selected Neal with the No. 184 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old out of Kansas has not played in the first two preseason games, including the 17-17 tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. His absence has left the team without a full evaluation of his potential role in a crowded backfield.

Kellen Moore views Devin Neal as key piece in Saints’ competitive backfield battle

At Kansas, Neal built a reputation as one of the Big 12’s most dynamic offensive weapons. He rushed for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2024 season, averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 219 attempts. He also displayed versatility as a receiver, recording 24 catches for 254 yards and one touchdown. His all-purpose skillset was a driving factor in the Saints’ decision to bring him in as part of their revamped offensive unit under Moore.

The injury has slowed Neal’s transition to the NFL, but Moore emphasized the importance of seeing him on the field before roster decisions are finalized. The Saints’ running back room remains a competitive position group, with veterans and other young players already gaining significant preseason reps. Neal’s ability to return against the Broncos would give him the chance to showcase his talent ahead of the regular season.

The Saints are seeking stability in their rushing attack after struggling with consistency in 2024. Moore’s offensive system, which emphasizes balance between the passing and running games, has placed additional focus on evaluating every option in the backfield. Neal’s physical running style and proven college production could make him a valuable depth piece if he can return to full health.

Saturday’s matchup against Denver will mark the Saints’ final preseason game before trimming the roster and preparing for Week 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT at the Caesars Superdome. Following the finale, New Orleans will shift its attention to the Arizona Cardinals, who will host the Saints in the regular-season opener on September 7.

If Neal is cleared to play, the preseason finale will be his first opportunity to compete in an NFL game, a step Moore described as vital for his development and for the team’s evaluation process.