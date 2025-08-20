The Philadelphia Phillies finished a series against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The matchup featured two of Major League Baseball's most powerful batters; Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh. However, Schwarber's home runs during the series stole the show against Raleigh and the Mariners. He hit his 45th of the season in the finale, passing Shohei Ohtani in the home run race.

Schwarber is arguably one the hottest hitter in the league right now. Wednesday was no exception. He stepped in against Sauryn Lao in the bottom of the eighth inning and crushed an inside slider to left field. While his team didn't need it, the two-run shot put the finishing touches on an 11-2 win for the Phillies.

KYLE SCHWARBER DIALS UP NO. 45 to retake the NL lead 💥pic.twitter.com/awytjjfIGK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2025

The blowout completes a series sweep for Philadelphia, giving the team four wins in a row. However, the Phillies aren't satisfied.

Schwarber and Ohtani have been fighting for the National League home run lead all season. Each All-Star has leap-frogged the other throughout the season. The Phillies' designated hitter took sole possession of the lead in the home run race with his home run on Wednesday. While Ohtani is in the rearview, Raleigh's lead over him for the league lead is just three homers.

Schwarber came out of nowhere to win All-Star Game MVP earlier this summer. That performance kicked off what has been a scorching hot second half of the season. His power is a big reason why Philadelphia has created space at the top of the National League East. If the Phillies maintain their dominance, they will cruise into the NL playoffs as a top seed.

Bryce Harper is confident in Philadelphia's chances this season. Despite being on a star-studded roster, Schwarber's offensive production could lead be the x-factor behind a World Series title. Now, he gets to enjoy being the sole leader in home runs for the NL. However, Ohtani has shown that he can go on a hot streak himself and re-take the lead.