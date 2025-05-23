The MLB trade deadline is on July 31, and rumors are already swirling that the St. Louis Cardinals could make some moves before then. With the team playing well to begin the season, insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seems to believe the front office could be busy at the midseason mark.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Rosenthal claims that the Cardinals could be potential buyers at the trade deadline. However, he admits that he doesn't see the front office pulling off any huge trades to go all-in. No, instead, the MLB insider thinks the franchise could make more minor moves to improve the roster for the second half of the season.

“I would expect that they make relatively minor moves.”

If the Cardinals choose to buy at the trade deadline, it'll likely be in a limited capacity, says @Ken_Rosenthal. "I would expect that they make relatively minor moves." pic.twitter.com/aX7v17Cl51 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been involved in trade rumors since the beginning of the season. There is a possibility the club decides to move on from him at some point this season, but his cold streak could dampen his trade value going into the summer. However, considering Arenado is one of the best defensive third basemen in the league and has been great at the plate throughout his career, St. Louis might be better off keeping him down the stretch if he turns things around.

The Cardinals are currently tied for the seventh-most runs in MLB this season with 240 (tied with the Boston Red Sox). Additionally, the pitching rotation is playing well too, as St. Louis has allowed the 11th fewest earned runs in the league with 184.

Ken Rosenthal's take about the Cardinals seems to add up with the success the team is seeing through 50 games played. The front office could find a way to improve the rotation, bullpen, or lineup without having to give up too much to do so. That would improve the organization's chances this season while simultaneously not mortgaging the future.

The Cardinals aim to get back into the win column on Friday after being swept in the three-game series by the Detroit Tigers. St. Louis is set to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:15 p.m. EST.