Currently two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central division lead, things are looking much brighter with the St. Louis Cardinals this season. They have won seven games in a row and look to complete their second straight sweep when they face off against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. After a busy winter involving a possible trade concerning third baseman Nolan Arenado, it seems as if for now, talks have cooled off, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

” The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels,” wrote Nightengale in his latest article posted Sunday.

If this is indeed the case, then it's ultimately not surprising. Arenado seems to have some life back in his bat, and his defense still remains as strong as ever at the hot corner. If the Cardinals were struggling, then it would make sense to once again try and trade him? But as of right now, moving their long-time third baseman might end up harming them more than helping. Especially if they are keen on once again chasing a postseason berth.

Will Cardinals finally trade Nolan Arenado?

Yet, despite their hot start, would it still behoove Cardinals leadership, currently led by outgoing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, to move him? After all, St. Louis will be under new leadership after this season once Chaim Bloom takes over. The former Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays front office leader will certainly want to continue the overhaul he's started of the organization. Would moving Arenado help them continue that overhaul?

Ultimately, it depends on the package they can get for their veteran star. Yes, they still would still likely hope to get out from under his contract. However, Arenado seems to have turned back the clock this season, as his play has improved from the last couple of years. Is it enough to extend his stay with the Cards? For the moment, the team seems content to have him continue as their third baseman. If the goal is to once again contend for a postseason berth, then who can blame both St. Louis and Arenado for wanting to continue their partnership?