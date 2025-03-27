The Professional Fighters League is set to electrify Paris on May 24, 2025, with a star-studded fight card at the iconic Accor Arena.

“Tarzan” Meets “King” in Lightweight Showdown

The event, part of the PFL Europe series, will feature a clash of titans in the lightweight division as local hero Mansour “Tarzan” Barnaoui (22-6) faces off against the undefeated American prospect Archie “King” Colgan (11-0).

𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙎… 𝙒𝙀’𝙍𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙄𝙉! 🇫🇷 The PFL returns to Paris for the fourth time on Saturday 24th May, with a STACKED card planned for the French fans! Mansour Barnaoui meets the undefeated American standout Archie Colgan in a high stakes lightweight matchup, with… pic.twitter.com/EqtncKYb1x — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Barnaoui, a fan favorite known for his devastating finishes, will look to defend his home turf against the rising star Colgan. With 21 of his 22 wins coming by way of stoppage, “Tarzan” has promised another spectacular performance for his Parisian faithful. “I have a huge opportunity at the Accor Arena on 24 May to make a statement and finish an undefeated fighter,” Barnaoui declared. “When the referee lifts my hand, the PFL will realize they have a true Lightweight title contender on their hands, and I have ambitions of becoming the champion.”

Colgan, however, is no pushover. The NCAA Division-I wrestler boasts an unblemished professional record and has trained with elite fighters like Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman. “Paris! I'm back and ready to show everyone why I am one of the best lightweights in the world,” Colgan stated. “We will see you Saturday May 24th inside the SmartCage.”

Belgian Battle and French Debut Bolster Exciting Card

The co-main event features an all-Belgian lightweight showcase as the undefeated Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora (6-0) takes on PFL newcomer Nicolas Di Franco (10-4-1). Habirora has quickly become a fan favorite in his previous PFL outings, while Di Franco aims to make a splash in his promotional debut.

𝙃𝙀’𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆! 🇧🇪💣 Patrick Habirora delivered a devastating third round knockout over Catalin Safta at PFL Lyon! The Undefeated Belgian prospect returns to the SmartCage on May 24th at the Accor Arena! Stay tuned to @pfleurope across social media for further fight… pic.twitter.com/Dg3jgLc11c — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adding to the excitement, newly signed French star Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (21-4) will make his PFL debut at the event. Lapilus, a former UFC fighter with an impressive 6-2 record in the Octagon, brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for thrilling fights to the PFL roster.

PFL CEO Peter Murray expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Paris holds a special place in PFL's heart. The French fans have made their case to be amongst the best in the world, and they tear the roof off the Accor Arena every time we bring the SmartCage, so it was a must-visit for us.”

Murray added, “Barnaoui hunts for the finish no matter his opponent, but Archie Colgan has never been stopped. French fans are about to find out what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, and I know it's going to build on the history of French MMA.”

The PFL Europe Paris event will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN in France, UK, and Ireland, further solidifying the streaming platform's position as a premier destination for combat sports fans.

As the countdown to May 24 begins, fight fans around the world are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable night of action. With a mix of established stars, rising talents, and compelling matchups, PFL Europe Paris is shaping up to be a must-watch event for any true MMA enthusiast.