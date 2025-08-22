The Pittsburgh Steelers know that 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to carry them like he did with the Green Bay Packers in the past. Hard-hitting defense continues to define this franchise, hence why rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is so important this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Thursday's 19-10 preseason win versus the Carolina Panthers. The situation initially seemed dreary, but there is some encouraging news.

Harmon, who looked visibly distraught while being carted off the field in the second quarter, incurred a knee sprain, via James Palmer of Bleacher Report and The Athletic. He will undergo an MRI on Friday, but this update means the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft will not miss the entire season like many may have feared.

The first indication that Harmon avoided disaster occurred when he returned to the bench and started laughing with his teammates. That is what a player does when they are spared by the football gods. Even so, the former Oregon standout is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. The Steelers begin their 2025-26 campaign with a Sept. 7 road matchup versus the New York Jets.

What can Harmon bring to Steelers?

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Derrick Harmon impressed the team with his strength and length, which he used to help the Ducks go 13-1 last season. The Second-Team All-Big Ten selection recorded five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 27 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Besides impacting the game as a pass-rusher, he received a solid 77.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

Harmon may need some time to put everything together at the NFL level, however. He totaled one sack, two tackles and a 40.0 missed tackle percentage in three preseason games. The 22-year-old must now wait before getting a chance to apply what he learned this summer. Although four-time All-Pro Cam Heyward is practicing again, it is still unclear where the veteran DT stands with the team amid his ongoing contract dispute.

The Steelers cannot afford to lose two key members of this defensive line. Harmon's injury could give Heyward leverage in negotiations. Pittsburgh still has two and a half weeks to sort everything out. Stay tuned for more news regarding the rookie's status.