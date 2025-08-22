The Memphis Grizzlies were a top-four team in the Western Conference for most of the 2024-25 season, but tailed off towards the end of the campaign due to internal turmoil. In the end, they managed to salvage a playoff spot by winning in the play-in tournament, only to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs and get bounced in a four-game sweep.

It looked as though the Grizzlies were picking up where they left off during the 2022-23 campaign, reclaiming their spot as a top team in the West before their disastrous 2023-24 season. But they were forced to take a hard look in the mirror only to realize that the core they had wasn't good enough — leading to their decision to pivot their roster-building strategy, hence the Desmond Bane trade.

But with Jaren Jackson Jr. out to begin the year, the Grizzlies might be forced to climb uphill — including in the NBA Cup, with the group stage running until late November which makes it likely that Jackson won't be present for the entirety of the competition.

Grizzlies get one of the most difficult draws in NBA Cup West Group B

There are scarcely any easy matchups in the Western Conference. But the Grizzlies certainly drew the short end of the stick when it comes to the NBA Cup group draw.

The Grizzlies were grouped along with the two Los Angeles teams — Lakers and Clippers — both of which made the playoffs last year as top-four teams in the conference. Moreover, the Grizzlies will be facing the Dallas Mavericks as well, the team that they defeated in the play-in tournament to seal their playoff spot.

At the very least, there should be a bit of a breather for the Grizzlies in the form of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grizzlies game-by-game predictions for 2025 NBA Cup

Game 1: Grizzlies vs. Lakers, October 31 at 9:30 PM E.T.

The Grizzlies and Lakers have given way to many entertaining games over the past few years, with Ja Morant taunting LeBron James, to James retaliating with some antics of his own. But considering that the Grizzlies are likely to be without Jackson for this game, it will be difficult for Memphis to contain the Purple and Gold, despite being at home.

Jackson is a versatile defender and he helps wall off the paint, forcing the Lakers to many difficult shots from the perimeter. But without him, the Lakers will find plenty of gaps in the paint, creating many open shots from the perimeter which would lead to the Grizzlies' downfall.

Luka Doncic, in particular, will be a tough cover for the Grizzlies. One would think that Jaylen Wells or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will draw the assignment of guarding him, but even then, Doncic, who is locked in during this offseason, is never an easy guy to stop or even slow down for that matter.

If Jackson were healthy, the Grizzlies may even have the advantage considering that the game is at home. But without him, Memphis is toast in this matchup.

Prediction: Grizzlies lose by double digits

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, November 7 at 8:00 PM E.T.

Similar to the Lakers matchup, the Grizzlies will need Jackson to contain the Mavericks. In fact, even with Jackson healthy during their play-in matchup, Anthony Davis popped off for 40 points before exiting with an injury.

Without Jackson, the frontcourt matchups skew heavily in favor of the Mavericks. They have such a deep frontcourt, with Davis, Cooper Flagg, and PJ Washington being long, athletic forwards who play both ends at a high level complemented by the likes of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford at the center position.

The Mavs are set up to bludgeon the Grizzlies in the paint, leading to yet another loss for Memphis.

Prediction: Grizzlies lose a close game

Game 3: Grizzlies @ Pelicans, November 26 at 8:00 PM E.T.

In a battle of the only winless games of the group, the Grizzlies will be looking to at least finish their 2025 NBA Cup journey on a respectable note. And a battle against the Pelicans, a team with many question marks, comes in at just the right time.

The Grizzlies have the depth to combat the Pelicans, and New Orleans will be looking at plenty of uncertainty on the injury front, particularly with Zion Williamson. Memphis is about to earn their first NBA Cup group win on the road.

Prediction: Grizzlies win a close game

Game 4: Grizzlies @ Clippers, November 28 at 10:00 PM E.T.

In a rough scheduling quirk, the Grizzlies will be playing two NBA Cup games in three nights — with both of those games coming on the road. Facing a Clippers team that's still looking to make it to the knockout stage, however, will prove to be a task too difficult fo the Grizzlies.

Last year, the Clippers swept the season series against the Grizzlies. With a new and improved roster, that kind of dominance for the Clippers isn't about to go away anytime soon — especially at home.

Prediction: Grizzlies lose by double digits, get bounced from NBA Cup contention with 1-3 record