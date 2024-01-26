NetherRealm Studios addresses desync issues in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 update, improving online gameplay and teasing new features.

NetherRealm Studios has released a new update for Mortal Kombat 1, focusing on addressing the desynchronization issues that have been impacting online gameplay. This update is part of the studio's ongoing effort to refine the game since its launch last year, which has included the addition of new characters, outfits, and seasonal updates.

Anticipating Mortal Kombat 1's Future Updates And Enhancements

The gaming community has been eagerly anticipating the roadmap for Mortal Kombat 1 in 2024. NetherRealm Studios is known for its surprises, and fans are looking forward to the end of the first Kombat Pack, featuring Takeda. The studio's commitment to the game's longevity is evident in its continuous updates and patches aimed at enhancing gameplay and responding to player feedback.

The latest update is a significant step in addressing issues that have affected player experience, particularly in online matches. It not only resolves the desynchronization problems but also makes adjustments to the Invasions game mode. In addition, NetherRealm Studios has announced plans to introduce Crossplay for Mortal Kombat 1, allowing players on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 to compete against each other.

Mortal Kombat 1 Update Tackles Desync and Invasions, Teases Future Features

The studio's official Mortal Kombat Twitter account detailed the update, emphasizing their focus on fixing the desync issues that have been disrupting online matches. Despite earlier attempts to rectify these problems, the studio acknowledged their persistence and expressed their commitment to working with player feedback for a complete resolution.

Besides the desync fix, the update also brings improvements to Invasions Season 3, including lowering the requirements for the Sai-O-Nara mission and addressing a progression loss issue for new players in Invasions.

General Fixes & Adjustments · Addressed a desync that occurs during Kombat League Sets. · Lowered the requirements of Invasions Season 3 Klue, Sai-O-Nara, from 9 to 4 connected Sai Toss. · Fixed progression loss for first time users in Invasions. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) January 25, 2024

The community's response to these updates is generally positive, but there is still anticipation for more significant features that have been missing since the game's launch. A recent leak suggests the introduction of online lobbies, coinciding with the release of a new DLC character, Peacemaker. While online practice and King of the Hill modes have been speculated, NetherRealm Studios advises caution regarding these leaks until they provide official confirmation.

For those interested in the specifics of this update, the full list of patch notes is available. These notes provide detailed information on all the changes and improvements made in this latest update, offering players a comprehensive overview of what to expect in their next gaming session.

Mortal Kombat 1 Full List Of Patch Notes

