The Denver Nuggets kept their playoff hopes alive with a 119-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, forcing a decisive Game 7. Nikola Jokic led the charge with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. The three-time MVP was also one of five different Nuggets who finished the game in double figures.

Following the hard-fought win, Jokic shared his true feelings about the Nuggets' extending their season. The Nuggets are no strangers to Game 7s, with six appearances during Jokic's career.

“We have been there. It's an interesting Game 7,” Jokic said about the upcoming matchup. “You just go out there and play to the best of your capabilities, and hope for the best.”

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets force Game 7

Despite Jamal Murray dealing with an illness throughout the game, the Nuggets guard battled through 42 minutes. He would put up 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 9 for 19 from the field.

But what was most surprising was the emergence of seldom-used guard Julian Strawther, who came off the bench to score 15 points in just 20 minutes, hitting 3 of 4 from three-point range.

“Julian was big for us, of course he made big shots. He had a big three. He was attacking the ball. He had a couple of big rebounds in the end,” Jokic said of Strawther. “He didn't play basically the whole series. But he stayed ready and stepped up in the big moment.”

When asked what winning this series will ultimately come down to, Jokic provided a list of deciding factors.

“Defense, details, rebounding for us, especially for how much they are attacking the glass. Turnovers for us,” said Jokic. “Depends how the games open up. Because they want to push the pace, they want to drive and kick, they want to find out the looks. And we want maybe a bit of a slower game that gets open looks differently. … I think the details, defense, box out, turnovers, that is probably going to decide the winner.”

The Nuggets will now travel to Oklahoma City for Sunday's Game 7, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MST. The winner will advance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.