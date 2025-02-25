Nick Wright's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. As a valued member of the FOX Sports Team, Wright has used his show and other guest appearances to increase his net worth.

Nick Wright is a well-known sports personality, hosting “First Things First” on FOX Sports One. Through his work hosting and making guest appearances, Wright's net worth in 2025 sits at $2 million, according to FirstSportz.

Nick Wright's early career

Wright started his career in Kansas City as a sports radio broadcaster for several years. He was one of the first hosts to come on board at FOX Sports One, hosting “FOX Sports Live” with Charissa Thompson. Unfortunately, FOX Sports One pulled the show off the air in 2015.

Wright continued working with FOX Sports as an analyst after the show was pulled. He gained notoriety on shows such as “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and “Speak for Yourself.”

Wright often gets attention for his spirited debates with FOX Sports colleague Colin Cowherd, most notably about LeBron James.

Nick Wright's current role

In 2017, Wright was granted the privilege of hosting another show on FOX Sports One. He initially served as co-host with Jenna Wolfe and Brandon Marshall on “First Things First,” but has since moved on to Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes.

“First Things First” is a FOX Sports One morning show, covering the most important sports news of the day. Wright provides analysis, often controversially, and gets into heated sports debates with his co-hosts. His success on this show has led to Wright's increased fame in the sports media world, which he's parlayed into ad deals and other endorsements to increase his net worth.

Nick Wright's personal life

Wright has recently begun inserting himself into the world of poker, appearing on some popular shows. He has appeared on PokerGo's “No Gamble, No Future.” and also plays publicly. He has competed in Poker Go's High Stakes Duel and will be appearing in an upcoming season of “Poker After Dark.”

Wright married FOX Sports fashion stylist Danielle Wright in 2013, who is also starting to gain a following on social media. She is the stylist for all FOX Sports media personalities and also shares her looks on Instagram.

Wright has already made a name for himself in sports media. A quick look at the net worth of sports broadcasting's biggest names will tell you that Wright has a way to go to reach their level. However, he has been on an upward trajectory for years, and the sky is the limit for his future success.

