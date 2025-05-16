For Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, the sting of losing to the Carolina Hurricanes felt like a punch that would not fade anytime soon. After his team fell 3–1 in Game 5, sealing a 4–1 series victory for the Hurricanes, Carbery spoke with raw honesty.

His frustration was clear and unfiltered. “I hate, hate, hate losing a series to them. And I won't be able to let it go for a while. But it is a great learning experience to feel what that felt like,” he said.

Carbery's words captured the emotion of the series loss. Facing a divisional rival like Carolina only made the defeat cut deeper. The Hurricanes dominated the series with stifling defense and relentless forechecking. Washington's offense struggled to find any rhythm, managing just seven goals across five games. Even with Alex Ovechkin leading the attack, the Capitals could not break through Carolina's solid structure.

Game 5 was a reflection of the entire series. Both teams battled to a 1–1 tie deep into the third period. The tension in the arena was heavy as neither side wanted to be the first to blink. But it was the Hurricanes who struck when it mattered most. Andrei Svechnikov broke the deadlock with just under two minutes left in regulation. His goal silenced the Capitals' bench and sent the Hurricanes' fans into a frenzy. With Washington desperate for a last-minute equalizer, Seth Jarvis iced the game with an empty-netter. The clock ticked down, and with it, so did the Capitals' playoff hopes.

Carbery's frustration is a mark of a coach who despises falling short against a familiar foe. Losing to the Hurricanes was not just another loss; for him, it was personal.

Despite the raw emotion, Carbery found a sliver of growth in the experience. He called it a “great learning experience,” acknowledging that sometimes the harshest lessons are the most valuable. For Carbery, this loss is a scar that will heal slowly, but he hopes it will harden his team moving forward.

As the Hurricanes move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Capitals are left to reflect on what could have been. But for Carbery, the memory of this series will burn for a while, and he is not afraid to admit it.