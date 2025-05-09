Congratulations, Jordon Hudson, you've made it to the big leagues — it's high time to add Girlfriend-Gate to the priceless list of Bill Belichick scandals. Move over Spy-Gate and Deflate-Gate, and make room at the messy table for Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend!

For those living under a rock for most of the past year, the sports world's favorite curmudgeon torpedoed the bingo cards of everyone in the known universe when he went official about his romantic relationship with Hudson in June 2024.

Even putting aside the ick factor of the nearly 49-year age gap between the two, there's nothing Belichick-y about any part of this story. It involves love, public displays of affection, someone telling Bill Belichick what to say and do, and passion about something other than football — all of which were previously unheard of notions to put anywhere near the same vicinity as the words “Bill” and/or “Belichick”.

And it's only gotten weirder from there. Two weeks ago Belichick appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new book, and Hudson went viral for cutting off the interviewer's question about how they met.

Then, on Friday morning, on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, it was reported that Jordon Hudson has been banned from the University of North Carolina football facilities — where Belichick is in his inaugural season as head coach.

Later that day however, a UNC athletic department spokesperson issued a statement clarifying that Hudson “is welcome to the Carolina football facilities.” (Although the statement did start by noting “Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina athletics”).

Whether she's banned or not from UNC facilities isn't even the point at this stage — the relationship itself has become enough of a scandal that it's made its way into the top three Belichick scandals of all time!

So it's time to give it a name — Girlfriend-Gate — and figure out exactly where it ranks next to the other big Belichick scandals, Spy-Gate and Deflate-Gate.

The answer? It's actually a tie — Girlfriend-Gate is equally scandalous to Spy-Gate and Deflate-Gate for its numerous parallels to those previous improprieties.

Spy-Gate involved unfairly filming the New York Jets team practice, allowing the Patriots to see footage that never should have been seen publicly. Well what exactly would you call the “adorable” Instagram couple's posts of Hudson and Belichick we've been subjected to over the past year?

Our eyes will never be able to unsee that picture of Bill Belichick dressed as a fisherman, reeling in his mermaid girlfriend, on Halloween. This footage too never should have been seen publicly.

As for Deflate-Gate, in which deflated balls were being unfairly utilized by a beautiful person in the interest of making Bill Belichick happy… I'll let you connect the dots for yourself.

The point is, we were due for another classic Bill Belichick controversy, and Jordon Hudson‘s “Girlfriend-Gate” has certainly delivered!