Brawl Stars has a creator code feature, which lets you support content creators. When you make an in-game purchase, a portion of goes to the creator whose code you put in the game. The process of using the codes is simple, but not everyone knows about it. To help benefit the content creators and their viewers, we made a list of all active codes in Brawl Stars.
All Brawl Stars Creator Codes
Here are all known working Brawl Stars Creator Codes for the Month of January, 2025.
- akari
- Alvaro845
- ark
- anikilo
- aj
- ashtax
- artube
- axael
- cwa
- AshBS
- adda
- avi
- bangskot
- axael
- BT1
- beak
- bigspin
- brunoclash
- brocast
- bucanero
- bash
- brawlify
- cptnben
- carbonfin
- ChiefAvalon
- cos
- clashdicas
- clashjo
- corrupt
- chicken
- drekzenn
- decow
- deckshop
- Destro
- echo
- elchiki
- ferre
- gizmo
- galadon
- gouloulou
- godson
- grax
- heybrother
- itzu
- joe
- judo
- jojonas
- june
- Kairos
- klaus
- Lex
- Lukas
- Molt
- maxi
- moose
- mbf
- nat
- nana
- noobs
- optimus
- OJ
- oyungemisi
- ouah
- pukki
- romain
- royaleapi
- rey
- sirtag
- sidekick
- shelbi
- soking
- spartafail
- stats
- surgicalgoblin
- sumit007
- suzie
- trymacs
- vinho
- WithZack
- yde
- zmot
- zsomac
How To Redeem Creator Codes In Brawl Stars
To redeem a creator code, just follow the steps below:
- From the Brawl Stars main menu, select “Shop”
- Scroll to the right side of the shop menu to “Content Creator Boosts”
- Type the code of content creator you'd like to support
Overall, redeeming codes in Brawl Stars is very easy. Just make sure you've got the code redeemed before you make a purchase. You need to re-enter the creator code each week, so just keep checking if you really want to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creator.
And that wraps it up for this guide. We hope this helps both Content creators earn a bit more, while letting fans know all the active codes. Keep an eye on these content creators, who often do giveaways and other events that reward their fans.
For more Brawl Stars and Gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.