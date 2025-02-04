Brawl Stars has a creator code feature, which lets you support content creators. When you make an in-game purchase, a portion of goes to the creator whose code you put in the game. The process of using the codes is simple, but not everyone knows about it. To help benefit the content creators and their viewers, we made a list of all active codes in Brawl Stars.

All Brawl Stars Creator Codes

Here are all known working Brawl Stars Creator Codes for the Month of January, 2025.

akari

Alvaro845

ark

anikilo

aj

ashtax

artube

axael

cwa

AshBS

adda

avi

bangskot

axael

BT1

beak

bigspin

brunoclash

brocast

bucanero

bash

brawlify

cptnben

carbonfin

ChiefAvalon

cos

clashdicas

clashjo

corrupt

chicken

drekzenn

decow

deckshop

Destro

echo

elchiki

ferre

gizmo

galadon

gouloulou

godson

grax

heybrother

itzu

joe

judo

jojonas

june

Kairos

klaus

Lex

Lukas

Molt

maxi

moose

mbf

nat

nana

noobs

optimus

OJ

oyungemisi

ouah

pukki

romain

royaleapi

rey

sirtag

sidekick

shelbi

soking

spartafail

stats

surgicalgoblin

sumit007

suzie

trymacs

vinho

WithZack

yde

zmot

zsomac

How To Redeem Creator Codes In Brawl Stars

To redeem a creator code, just follow the steps below:

From the Brawl Stars main menu, select “Shop”

Scroll to the right side of the shop menu to “Content Creator Boosts”

Type the code of content creator you'd like to support

Overall, redeeming codes in Brawl Stars is very easy. Just make sure you've got the code redeemed before you make a purchase. You need to re-enter the creator code each week, so just keep checking if you really want to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creator.

And that wraps it up for this guide. We hope this helps both Content creators earn a bit more, while letting fans know all the active codes. Keep an eye on these content creators, who often do giveaways and other events that reward their fans.

