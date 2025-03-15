It’s fitting that Stephen Curry’s birthday — March 14, a.k.a. 3/14 — is also Pi Day, because Steph and Pi — also known by its logo, π — have infinite similarities.

Pi is a nerdy number between 3 and 4 that goes on forever. Steph is an NBA superstar (with a lovable inner nerd quality) and a 3-pointers made total of 4,000 and counting that seems like it could go on forever.

At the rate Curry is draining 3's, his standing as the #1 shooter in NBA history could go on forever too.

Any math teacher will delight in explaining to you that Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

And then when you raise your hand and say “I don’t get it,” they’ll roll their eyes and add in layman's terms that it’s basically a handy number to help you calculate the diameter and/or area of a circle.

Well who knows better about the area of a circle than Steph Curry?

Every time he looks at that basket and figures out how to get a ball with a 29.5” circumference to pass through a rim with an 18” diameter, he’s using Pi. His favored circular medium is a spherical basketball, not a flat circle — but it's fitting that he takes π's favorite shape and adds three dimensions to it… since Steph and 3's go hand in hand.

Pi is a mathematical constant. Steph Curry's three point prowess is an NBA constant every season.

Pi is an irrational number. When Curry heats up and goes on a shooting flurry like he did to clinch gold for Team USA at the Olympics last summer, it's equally irrational.

Mathematicians have spent thousands of hours scratching their heads trying to understand Pi and calculating it to farther and farther decimal places. Curry spends thousands of hours practicing his craft in the gym, and confounds NBA analysts with his range.

Neither π nor Curry can be contained.

Also… well… I guess that's all the similarities. So maybe there aren't quite infinite examples. More like 3.14159…

But for those who don't like math facts with your basketball news, save your strays — because even Curry's signature shoe brand Under Armour has acknowledged the momentousness of the shared date between the NBA legend and mathematical titan.

So while you enjoy $3.14 deals on pizza and at your favorite pie shop today, throw an extra slice back for Steph Curry, the Human Pi.