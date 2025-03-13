We certainly need to be recycling more in the U.S. and kudos to South Carolina for finding a clever way last week to bring more attention to the cause — by featuring former Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in a LinkedIn post about recycling for the state's Department of Commerce.

Granted, the post seemed to go viral more for football fans surprised that Renfrow wasn't in the NFL anymore, but however we can get people to read a post promoting recycling, we should take it.

For those who were too busy last week sorting their #1 plastics from their #2's to follow the story, it created quite a social media stir when Renfrow's smiling face was featured in a post identifying him as working in Business Development for a family member's company ESS Industrial based in South Carolina that provided metal recycling and other related services.

Renfrow was quoted in the post, saying “When we recycle, we're not just helping the environment — we're supporting the hardworking families like ours at ESS Industrial.”

He added that the company is “proud to be a part of South Carolina's small business community, and by recycling, we can help it grow, create more jobs, and thrive.”

The Department of Commerce calls Renfrow a “recycling ambassador” in the post. Endearingly (and surprisingly for the internet), most of the replies to the original LinkedIn message are positive and supportive, applauding Renfrow for helping the planet, wishing him luck on this next phase of his career, and nostalgically referring to him as “3rd and Renfrow” (his football nickname given his penchant for clutch 3rd down receptions).

Indeed, Renfrow is just four years removed from his Pro Bowl season with the Raiders, and seven years removed from the second of his national championships as a receiver at Clemson.

But as the story spread across social media, the central components got jumbled together to create something new — but unlike recycling itself, this regurgitation proved less than beneficial for the planet. One football site spun the post into an announcement of Renfrow's football retirement.

Hunter Renfrow even took to his own X/Twitter account for the first time in almost a year to declare, “Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…… guess I shouldn’t have started working out again 2 months ago lol.”

Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…… guess I shouldn't have started working out again 2 months ago lol https://t.co/JTEex3MKKa — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) March 5, 2025

At least he has a sense of humor about it. Renfrow's comments make it sound like his role at ESS Industrial may be more side hustle/ambassador in nature, with pro football still in the picture. But whatever his job title is there, it's nice to see a post about an NFL wide receiver promoting recycling going viral, even if it's more about the novelty of Renfrow's second act than a desire to help our needy planet.