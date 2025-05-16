The Vegas Golden Knights lost Game 5 to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday to end their 2024-25 season. Since their 2023 Stanley Cup title, they have won just one playoff series. Now, they have some questions to answer this summer to keep their window open. Will the Golden Knights give Jack Eichel an extension this summer? Let's find out in our offseason predictions.

With the expected salary cap explosion this offseason and some contracts coming off the books, the Golden Knights will have space to work with. According to CapWages, they will have $7.9 million to spend this offseason and five unrestricted free agents. None of their core players are on expiring deals, only bottom-six players they will look to replace efficiently. With that extra money, can they add another big scorer?

The Golden Knights have been one of the premier playoff teams in the NHL since their inception in 2017. How can they keep that window open?

The Golden Knights will look to extend two key forwards

While there are no core players on expiring deals this year, the Golden Knights may give out the biggest contract in franchise history this summer. Jack Eichel is eligible for an extension, with his contract expiring after the 2025-26 season. He is already at $10 million per season and is due a massive raise after his spectacular 2024-25 season. It would be wise for GM Kelly McCrimmon to start negotiations now and try to lock Eichel in before the season starts.

A lot of the attention will go to Eichel's contract, and rightfully so. But Pavel Dorofeyev took their offense to a new level this year and should be a part of their future. He is a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season, but the Golden Knights should extend him now to get an accurate forecast of their finances. Giving Dorofeyev a new contract now will allow them to make a big addition soon.

Most of the Golden Knights' success has come from attracting free agents and making savvy trades. But their ability to retain their best players at market value or below is what has made them a perennial contender. They can do that again with Eichel and Dorofeyev this summer.

Trading a young defenseman to keep costs down

The Golden Knights have a defensive core locked in for the next few seasons. Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud, and Brayden McNabb are all signed through at least 2027. That does not leave much playing time for 26-year-old Nic Hague, who needs a new contract this summer. That will lead to the Golden Knights trading him to a team looking for a solid young defenseman.

Even though Hague will only demand about $1 million more than he is making now, that money should be used on improving their scoring. The Golden Knights are one of the best defensive teams in the league because of their talent and style. They have depth defensemen who can play Hague's role for less money. That should lead to them trading him away.

The Golden Knights should prioritize draft picks in a Hague trade to fill up their prospect pipeline. It is barren after all of the trades of the past decade, and they could use a few more picks, even if they come in the middle rounds.

Making a massive free agency splash

Those two moves would be gearing up to make a big free-agency splash after two tough playoff eliminations. The Golden Knights are not known for having patience when it comes to playoff failures and are known for making a big move. They would be outpriced on Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers. But considering Nevada is a tax-free state, they may be able to sign Brock Boeser to a fair deal.

In his best seasons, Boeser has been a 30-goal scorer. Even with the disastrous 2024-25 Canucks, he scored 25 goals and added 35 assists. He would not be asked to do as much because of the great depth of the Golden Knights. But when push comes to shove in the playoffs, he can be the difference-making player that gets them back to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights have a big offseason ahead of them and can become the 2026 Cup favorites by making the right moves. History has taught us that they won't take their foot off the gas. So expect fireworks from Vegas once the offseason begins.