So far, we have two Magic the Gathering sets that are set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, giving us MTG cards for the likes of Astarion, Lae'zel, Wyll, and Shadowheart. In this article, we take a look at all of the Magic the Gathering cards that depict the main characters of Baldur's Gate 3, the critically-acclaimed CRPG developed by Larian Studios.

Baldur's Gate 3 Characters as MTG Cards

Astarion, the Decadent

Astarion, everyone's favorite vampiric elf, sure is a popular choice for romance and companionship in Baldur's Gate 3. Just like his depiction in Baldur's Gate 3, the Astarion MTG card has mechanics that play on his vampiric urges, having both Deathtouch and lifelink and the ability to play with life totals. Apart from his Vampire Elf Rogue creature card, Astarion also appears in the MTG card Astarion's Thirst, depicting him having a bite at Gale's neck.

Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy

Unlike Astarion, Gale's special nature in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't depicted in his MTG card. In the card Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy, he is depicted as a generic spellslinger Human Wizard, with no reference to his voracious appetite for magical artifacts. I feel personally that Wizards of the Coast could have made a powerful and unique card in Gale that would have consumed Legendary Artifacts on the battlefield that would have granted Gale some powers. In any case, Gale is also depicted in the MTG card Gale's Redirection.

Halsin, Emerald Archdruid

This one is weird. Druids, of which Halsin is an arch, are supposed to shapeshift. In this particular card depicting Halsin, Emerald Archdruid, he forces another token to shapeshift, instead of turning himself. Still, it's cool that a druid's main capability – being able to shapeshift – is well represented here, albeit in a mechanic that definitely isn't how it works in Dungeon's & Dragons.

Jaheira, Friend of the Forest

Perhaps of all of the Baldur's Gate characters that have MTG cards depicting them, Jaheira, Friend of the Forest is the only one that could actually see play in competitive Magic. Jaheira, Friend of the Forest turns all of your tokens into mana dorks – Treasure tokens included – allowing you access to large amounts of green mana, pretty much how a strong druid in Dungeons & Dragons would in a similar context. Jaheira is also seen in the card Jaheira's Respite.

Karlach, Fury of Avernus

I'm just kidding. Of course, Jaheira isn't the one that could see play in competitive Magic. Karlach, however, is more useful in Commander than in anywhere else, while Jaheira has more use cases elsewhere. Karlach, Fury of Avernus is a Tiefling Barbarian that gives your creatures first strike and you a second combat phase. That's pretty powerful, but it's too slow for other constructed formats, so the Tiefling Barbarian is only here to wreck havoc in Commander Tables for now.

Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keeping in the theme of giving Baldur's Gate characters with generic mechanics, Lae'Zel, Vlaakith's Champion is a generic go-wide MTG Card that doesn't do much to affect the meta. Thankfully, her mechanic is good enough to see her in play every now and then, but it's in no way a chase card or a draft bomb. Lae'Zel also appears in the card Lae'Zel's Acrobatics, which for me encapsulates her character better than her actual creature card.

Minsc and Boo, Timeless Heroes

Minsc is special because not only is he the only Baldur's Gate 3 companion that received two MTG cards depicting him and his loyal hamster, he's the only one that has a Planeswalker card – and that Planeswalker card is also special since it can also be your commander. This easily makes his Planeswalker card Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes the most valuable Baldur's Gate 3 MTG card, and the most fun to play, to boot.

Minsc, Beloved Ranger

Ironically, Minsc & Boo's other card, Minsc, Beloved Ranger cannot be put in the Commander Deck with Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes as the commander because of the creature card's additional White color identity. This fun little card though creates a cute little Boo Token that the ranger himself can turn into a giant. Funnily enough, the Boo Token is much more expensive compared to the creature card that produces it.

Minthara, Merciless Soul

While Minthara appears as a Drow Paladin in Baldur's Gate 3, it doesn't mean that her depiction as an Elf Cleric is ways off in her MTG card. In fact, Minthara, Merciless Soul is just as unforgiving in her MTG card as she is in her actual depiction in Baldur's Gate 3. If you don't understand what I mean, it only means that you didn't have the misfortune of having to fight her in the game.

Shadowheart, Dark Juusticiar

Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar gets everything that the Half-Elf Cleric is all about in terms of flavor, from the Black alignment to the shoutout to Shar in the lore text. We haven't seen her sacrifice anyone yet in Baldur's Gate 3 to draw power from beyond, though we can still imagine her doing it. The heartless soul. Still very charming, though.

Wyll, Blade of Frontiers

Finally, we end our list with the Blade of Frontiers himself, the Human Warlock Wyll. The Wyll MTG card is just as unpredictable as his Baldur's Gate 3 character, requiring dice rolls to unlock his full potential, pretty much how his powers are dependent on the bargains he strikes with demonic powers. His mechanic also depicts the entire concept of Advantage Rolls in Dungeons & Dragons, but unfortunately, we don't see him doing any Eldritch Blasts or Arms of Hadar, but you just can't get everything you want these days. Wyll is also depicted in the card Wyll's Reversal.

As you can see from this article, we have everything for you here at ClutchPoints. From gaming, Magic the Gathering, cards in general, and Dungeons & Dragons. If you're interested, consider subscribing to our gaming newsletter for a weekly dose of our latest news and articles, delivered right to your inbox's doorstep. We share the latest news and the trending topics around town that you wouldn't want to miss. If you want that, check out the box to the right of this article.