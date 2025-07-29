The Arizona Diamondbacks, and a few other teams hoping to make a trade, suffered an injury scare on Monday night when Eugenio Suarez was hit in the hand by a fast ball. The Diamondbacks are on the road for a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, and Suarez left the game in the ninth inning after getting hit. The Tigers are one of the teams interested in trading for Suarez, and it looked like they could've ruined their chances for a minute there. Fortunately, Suarez is going to be okay.

“X-rays were negative on Eugenio Suarez’s left index finger, he told reporters,” Jeff Passan said in a post. “Disaster averted.”

With the MLB Trade Deadline just a few days away, Eugenio Suarez has been at the center of a plethora of rumors. He is a top target for a lot of teams, and the Tigers are one of them.

Suarez actually started his career in Detroit back in 2014. He only spent one year with the Tigers, and he has since played for the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, and now the Diamondbacks. There is a chance that goes back to Detroit in the coming days.

Aftter leaving Detroit, Suarez spent seven years with the Reds before going to the Mariners for two seasons after that. This is his second season in Arizona, but it seems like there is a good chance that he is playing for a different team by the end of the week.

The Tigers would be the convenient option for Suarez as he is already in Detroit for this three-game series. If a trade does go down in the next couple of days, he can just go to the other clubhouse. No big deal.

Detroit and Arizona will play more two games after the Tigers took the first game of the series of Monday night. They were able to get on the board in the early innings with a few runs, and an outstanding start from youngster Troy Melton kept Arizona quiet offensively. The Tigers won the game 5-1.

Detroit and Arizona will be back in action on Tuesday, and Eugenio Suarez might have to miss the game because of his hand. He is currently day-to-day. The two teams will get underway at 6:40 ET from Comerica Park. Casey Mize will be on the rubber for the Tigers, and Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Diamondbacks. The series finale will go down on Wednesday afternoon.