Here’s our Baldur’s Gate 3 guide on how the player can increase the Approval of Astarion, as well as how to romance him afterward.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion Romance and Approval Guide

To romance a character, the player must first increase that character’s Approval of them. This is affected by the player’s words during conversations, as well as their actions during the game. Needless to say, each Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 has different likes or dislikes. What works for one Companion will not necessarily work for the other. As such, the player must adjust their actions depending on whose approval they are trying to raise,

Astarion Approval Guide

To increase Astarion’s approval of the player, they must first understand what Astarion likes and dislikes. Here is a general list of the things that Astarion likes and dislikes when it comes to conversation and actions:

Approval up: Making fun of people. Astarion is a character that thrives in making fun of others, especially in a cruel way. Choosing choices that do this will definitely increase his Approval of the player. Personal loyalty. Astarion values loyalty above all else thanks to his backstory. As such, taking every opportunity to affirm and prove the player’s loyalty, as well as approve of the concept itself, is sure to increase his Approval. Making others suffer. Astarion is a vampire, made to serve a sadistic master for centuries. As such, actions that make others suffer give the player points with him. Personal survival and self-interest. He thinks about his survival above all else, as well as freedom against Cazador, the vampire he served under. The Tadpdole that the Mind Flayers implanted in Astarion’s brain nullified his various Vampiric Banes. As such, he has an extreme attachment to it. Any dialogue or action that approves of using the Tadpole, as well as keeping it in their brain, will increase his Approval of the player.

Approval down: Astarion hates playing as the hero. If the player chooses options or actions that Astarion considers heroic, his Approval of the player will go down. Going against any of the things listed in “Approval up” will of course lower his Approval of the player as well.



Should the player want to pursue dialogue options, actions, or quests that will cause Astarion’s Approval to go down, it is possible to do so in a way that will prevent the Approval from lowering. The player can do this by leaving Astarion in the camp, or by making sure that he is not nearby when the player does the quest or dialogue.

Astarion Romance Guide

To romance Astarion, the player must first reach a certain point of approval with him. Afterward, they must make some progress in the main storyline. For Astarion, the player must first complete the Druid’s Grove questline, choosing to rescue Halsin and the refugees. Afterward, they must then take a long rest at their campsite. Upon finishing the long rest, the refugees will hold a celebration for the player and their companions. The player can then go to Astarion to initiate a conversation. They will then need to make the following dialogue options:

Really? Saving lives is awful?

True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.

And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun’?

All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

Afterward, the player must return to their bedroll and interact with it for the chance to go to bed with Astarion. This will lead to another conversation, in which the player must make the following dialogue options:

You don’t have me yet.

And what do you want?

Nod

This will lead to a cutscene of the player spending a romantic evening with Astarion.

That’s all the information we have so far about how to romance Astarion. Should there be more romance opportunities with him, we will be sure to update this guide to accommodate them. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

