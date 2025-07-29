The Atlanta Braves found a spark from the face of the franchise Monday night, as Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed a towering 468-foot two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals, tying the game 2-2 in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. The blast was Acuña’s longest of the season and tied for the sixth-longest in MLB this year.

The Acuña Jr. home run came off Royals starter Brady Singer and soared over the waterfall in left-center field, drawing immediate attention from fans, analysts, and teammates alike. It marked another major moment in Acuña’s comeback season after his 2024 ACL tear.

MLB’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) shared the towering blast that left no doubt at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

“468 FEET!

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits one WAY out!”

The Braves entered Monday’s game with a 7-18 record over their last 25 contests, searching for any kind of spark. The timing of Acuña’s blast proved critical, coming amid a cold stretch for the offense and erasing an early 2-0 deficit. More than just a momentum shift, it was a reminder of the Venezuelan superstar’s ability to change a game in a season where every win matters in a tightly packed playoff race.

The moment added to a growing list of highlight-reel plays since his May 23rd return from surgery. He had already launched a 467-foot homer off the San Diego Padres on his first pitch back — and this one topped it.

This swing also further cemented Acuña’s place in the MLB longest home runs 2025 leaderboard, tying a March shot by Aaron Judge. With a hard-hit rate of 53.6% and a barrel rate of 18.4%, Acuña’s contact quality remains elite.

Statistically, his 2025 numbers are in line with his MVP season. He’s batting .311 with a .427 OBP, 14 home runs, 26 RBI, 47 runs scored, and four stolen bases through 54 games. His adjustments at the plate, especially a reduced ground-ball rate and more elevated swing path, have helped drive his post-injury success.

Beyond the numbers, Acuña’s 468-foot homer reminded everyone why he's one of the league’s most electric players. But his production continues to stand in contrast to the Braves’ struggles.

Atlanta has made the playoffs seven straight seasons — its longest streak since 1991 to 2005 — but that run is now in serious jeopardy. The team has hit just .234 over its last 15 games, with a 23.5 percent strikeout rate and several games with four or fewer hits.

Power hasn’t disappeared — 20 home runs and 53 extra-base hits in that span show life — but the lack of timely hitting has been costly.

If the Braves are going to keep their streak alive, they’ll need more moments like Acuña’s blast — and a lot more help around him.