Wondering how to get some of the Companions in the game? Don't worry. Here is our guide on how to find and recruit the Companions in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Companions Guide

There are a total of ten available companions in Baldur's Gate 3. Six of these companions were available during the Early Access period of the game. These characters are also called Origin Characters, meaning players can choose to play as them as well. The other four became available during the game's official release. Players can also romance their companions in the game, but we will cover that in their specific guides. Now, without further ado, let's jump into our guide on how you can recruit the various companions in Baldur's Gate 3.

Astarion

Astarion is one of the first characters the player can encounter. He is a High Elf Rogue, which makes him perfect for dealing huge bursts of damage to enemies.

The player will be able to find Astarion when the Nautiloid crash lands in Act 1. While exploring the Ravaged Beach, the player will find him asking for help to deal with “one of those brain things.” This kickstarts your relationship with him, allowing you to recruit him as your companion.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is another character the player can meet early on in the game. She is a High Half-Elf Cleric of the Trickery Domain. That means she specializes in Illusions and Stealth, much like a Rogue.

The player has two opportunities to recruit Shadowheart as their companion. The first is during the prologue, while the player is still onboard the Nautiloid. The player can choose to free Shadowheart from her pod. They can do this by finding a particular rune and placing it on a nearby console. Certain classes may bypass the rune requirement. Shadowheart will then offer to accompany the player for the rest of the prologue. After the Nautiloid crashes, the player can then find her unconscious in the Ravaged Beach. She will thank the player for freeing her, before offering to join the party.

Alternatively, if the player does not free Shadowheart from her pod, they will instead find her at the entrance of the Dank Crypt to the north of the Ravaged Beach. There, she will offer to join the player's party again.

Gale

Gale is yet another character the player can meet at the start of the game. He is a Human Wizard capable of casting spells from afar. He is a good ranged damage dealer for the party.

Players will be able to recruit Gale during the game's Act 1. After the Nautiloid crashes, the player can go to the central part of the Ravaged Beach. There, the player can interact with a Roadside Cliffs Waypoint. After interacting with it, the player receives an opportunity to rescue and recruit Gale to their party.

Lae'zel

Lae'zel is someone the player will encounter during the game's prologue. She is a Githyanki Fighter, meaning she can fight in the frontlines with a variety of melee weapons.

The player can recruit Lae'zel early on. During the prologue section of the Nautiloid, Lae'zel will join the player right before the first fight. She will then stay with the player until the end of the Prologue. Lae'zel will then leave the party at the start of Act 1 and must be recruited again. To do so, the player must explore the Cathedral Ruins until they find her as a prisoner. Freeing her gives the player the option to recruit her to your party.

Should the player not free her, the player will find her dead near some Githyanki raiders later on after she escapes and tries to find her kin. The player will also find her dead if she dies in the Nautiloid and the player doesn't resurrect her.

Wyll

The player will run into Wyll during the events of Act 1. He is a Human Warlock, capable of casting ranged attacks at enemies, much like the Wizard.

The player will first encounter Wyll during the Goblin Raid for Druid's Grove in Act 1. This is directly north of Ravaged Beach. The player will find Wyll fighting against goblins. Teaming up with him after the battle gives the player the Rescuing the Druid Halsin quest, and allows the player to invite Wyll to their party.

Karlach

Karlach, much like Wyll, is someone the player will meet in Act 1. She is a Zariel Tiefling Barbarian, which means she can serve as the party's tank while also dealing a lot of melee damage.

Players will encounter Karlach in The RIsen Road. The player will have to pass through the Blighted Village and the windmill Gnome. Afterward, they must jump across the bridge. The player must then head down the right side road and fight their way through Hyenas and Gnolls. They will find Karlach resting on the opposite side of the river. The player will be able to recruit Karlach then.

Halsin

Halsin is another character the player will meet later on in the game. He is a Wood Elf Druid, which allows him to both attack in melee and cast spells. This makes him a flexible part of any party.

The player will first meet Halsin in the Worg Pens in the Shattered Sanctum, Goblin Camp. To recruit him, the player must complete the Druid's Grove questline, specifically the Save the Refugees on. This requires the player to defeat the three Goblin Camp leaders.

Minthara

Minthara is a character that the player will meet during the game's Druid's Grove questline. She is a Drow Paladin, making her capable of fighting on the front lines.

To meet her, the player must choose to raid Druid Grove instead of protecting it. Siding with her means siding with the goblins, as she is one of the three Goblin Camp leaders mentioned above. If the player chooses to follow the Tiefling Refugees questline, they will no longer be able to recruit Minthara.

Minsc

Minsc is a character the player will meet down the line in the game. He is a Human Ranger, specializing in ranged attacks to keep the enemy at bay. An interesting fact about Minsc is that he is actually a recurring character in the Baldur's Gate series. He has appeared in Baldur's Gate and Tales of the Sword Coast, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, and Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn and Throne of Bhaal.

There is no information available yet as to how the player can recruit Minsc as their companion. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.

Jaheira

Jaheira is another character that the player will meet later in the story. She is a Half-elf Fighter and Druid multiclass, meaning she has access to both Fighter and Druid skills, making her flexible in what she can do. Much like Minsc, she is also a recurring character in the series. She has also appeared in Baldur's Gate and Tales of the Sword Coast, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, and Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn and Throne of Bhaal.

Also much like Minsc, there is still no information currently available on how the player can recruit Jaheira as a companion. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all for our guide on how to recruit various companions in Baldur's Gate 3. Should updated information become available regarding how to recruit the game's various companions, we will be sure to update this guide. Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PC via Steam and GOG.

