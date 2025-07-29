The Connecticut Sun are mired in a rebuilding year and have recently addressed rumors that the Sun might be looking at relocating. In seasons like this, one of the most important things for a team to do is evaluate players and prospects that could potentially be a part of the team’s future plans. The Sun have done that recently with the signing of French standout Mamignan ‘Migna’ Toure to the team roster, as per WNBA Transactions.

The Sun added Mamignan Toure to the roster with a 7-day contract signing immediately following the All-Star break. With Toure’s original 7-day contract expiring this week, the Sun re-signed her to a second 7-day contract. WNBA teams are allowed to sign a player to up to three 7-day contracts before that player is either let go, or signed for the remainder of the season. Teams can also choose to convert that deal to a rest-of-season contract before the 7-days are up.

Toure’s stint with the Sun is the first time she’s on a WNBA regular season roster. She was in training camp with the Golden State Valkyries, but was one of their final cuts before the start of the season. Toure has appeared in two games with the Sun so far this season at a little over five minutes per game.

While Toure is a newcomer to the WNBA and the Sun, she is not a new name in women’s basketball. Toure has been playing professionally for the last 12-13 years overseas. She’s had stints in Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic and her native France.

Toure also has extensive experience with the national team on various levels. She played for both the U19 and U20 French national teams and most recently was part of France’s EuroBasket team alongside current Sun teammate Leïla Lacan. Toure also has played for France in 3×3 competition including the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Sun currently hold the worst record in the WNBA at 4-21, but recently got a major boost with the return of veteran guard Marina Mabrey.