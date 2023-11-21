Magic the Gathering starts their Secretversary 2023 Secret Lair sale with a Black Friday Sale that lasts for over a month.

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the four-year anniversary of the Secret Lair Magic the Gathering product with a month-long celebration called Secretversary 2023. This celebration entices fans to purchase Secret Lair products through a month-long sale that spans from this Black Friday weekend to halfway through December 2023.

Magic the Gathering celebrates Secretversary 2023

Secretversary 2023 was announced yesterday with the announcement of a new Secret Lair Superdrop, including the Lara Croft Bundle we talked about earlier this month, as well as new Jurassic World-themed bundles, one of them focusing on Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm. There are nine new drops in total in this Superdrop, with a complete bundle of all drops selling for $299 (or $499 for the more expensive, shiny version of the cards.)

This Superdrop is meant to celebrate four years of Secret Lair products, a polarizing product that introduced expensive collectible cards featuring unique artwork not found in Magic the Gathering booster packs. As part of the celebration, all purchases made from now until December 27, 2023, will be marked down with a 10% discount. Players also get a The Locust God promotional card if their checkout price exceeds $200.

Secret Lair Fatigue and MTG IP Dilution

Most Secret Lair products featured new artwork for existing cards that follow a theme that brings the bundle together, but there are times when Wizards of the Coast used the Secret Lair product to tie in other IPs like the new Lara Croft Bundle and the Jurrasic World bundle. In the past, other IPs such as Dungeons and Dragons, The Walking Dead, The Lord of the Rings, Fortnite, and Street Fighter have had their own Secret Lair drops, with a MARVEL drop coming sometime in the future.

Fans of the card game are divided on the product, with some feeling excited over the new collectible cards, while others feel fatigued by the constant drops, and even more fans are disappointed with the dilution of the Magic the Gathering IP.