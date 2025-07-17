Oklahoma football will unleash one of the more highly anticipated college football transfer portal additions for 2025. Quarterback John Mateer heads to Norman via Pullman — as he leaves behind Washington State.

The same Washington State ghosted by the other power conferences as realignment shook up the Pac-12. Also a Cougars program notably snubbed by the Big Ten, as the ex-Wazzu QB mentioned.

Mateer didn't mince words looking back at watching the conference implode and break apart. He reflected back during his first appearance at SEC Media days Wednesday.

“It sucked,” Mateer said via Chris Low of ESPN. “I couldn't control it. I was going to play against whoever we played against, but it broke my heart because it sucks, just sucks.”

Now he'll receive a step in competition while handling QB1 duties for Brent Venables.

Why John Mateer chose Oklahoma after leaving Washington State

Mateer would've returned to a Pac-12 in 2025 that's still one year away from welcoming a new batch of teams. With Texas State recently planning to bolt from the Sun Belt for the conference on June 27. Mateer's former team will eventually operate in a eight-team conference for the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, why did the dynamic dual-threat passer choose OU when scouring for a new home?

“There was a lot that went into it,” Mateer explained. “But I know coach Ben Arbuckle and its close to home.”

Arbuckle drew schemes up that allowed Mateer to run and throw at Wazzu. Venables tabbed Arbuckle to lead the offense.

The native of Little Elm, Texas admitted it became hard for his family to visit Pullman for games. But being somewhat closer to his homeland wasn't the only deciding factor.

“Who doesn't want to play in the SEC?” Mateer asked. “And it's Oklahoma. Who doesn't want to play at Oklahoma?”

He's nit just diving back into a playbook he knows. Mateer revealed in June he took off X (formerly Twitter) from his phone to focus on his new duties.

The dual-threat brings 44 combined touchdowns from last season in tow. He racked up 3,965 total yards of offense running and throwing. Mateer is predicted to rise as a fan favorite among Oklahoma fans. But he must find a way to win over a restless fanbase itching to see OU back in the national title picture. And avoid another 6-7 season.