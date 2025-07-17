Fans received a first-hand look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's new arena, slated to open in 2028. After watching the Thunder win its first championship in franchise history, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Architect David Manica presented the first model of the $900 million arena, accompanied by photos and virtual videos of the exterior. The Paycom Center, formerly known by other names over the years, has been the Thunder's home since 2008.

After relocating from Seattle, Oklahoma City transitioned from the Sonics, with the arena first opening in 2002. Thunder owner Clay Bennett released the following statement on the preliminary unveiling, per Thunder's X, formerly Twitter.

“The journey to build a unique and transformative downtown landmark has taken a significant step forward with the unveiling of this preliminary conceptual design,” Bennett said. “We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Holt for his leadership and to David Manica and his team, who have done a remarkable job capturing our vision for an arena that elevates the spirit of competition, celebrates the values of our community, and strengthens Oklahoma City's local and global identity.”

With a new budget fitting for a new NBA champion Thunder team, Mayor Holt is thrilled to unveil a new arena amidst an exciting new era of Thunder basketball.

“With this budget, we have the ability to do something special that raises the aesthetic bar for the city and makes an architectural statement,” Holt said. “And today, we're here to make that statement.”

❝We have the ability to do something special that raises the aesthetic bar for the city and makes an architectural statement.❞ Watch Mayor David Holt and Architect David Manica unveil the preliminary conceptual design of the OKC New Arena 📺 https://t.co/MKDhnOOrI2 pic.twitter.com/vF08wXn1mn — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans can take a virtual tour of the new arena, courtesy of the Thunder's X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Thunder's ‘Big 3' locked into long-term deals after 2025 title

After signing their young and talented core — All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — to long-term max deals that will keep them in town for the rest of the decade, the Thunder are positioned to compete for multiple titles. While the Paycom Center will remain home for at least the next three seasons, the Thunder should continue to be championship contenders in a feisty Western Conference.

Fresh off signing his max deal, worth $287 million, Williams was honored to retire his parents from working. Williams said he just did what most NBA prospects dream of, per TMZ.

“It's wild because it happened really fast, like within the span of three years, my life is completely different,” said Williams. “I've been fortunate enough to retire my parents.”

Williams will be entering his fourth NBA season in 2025-26.