The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best teams in the WNBA this season. Even after their loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, Phoenix is near the top of the league's standings. Alyssa Thomas has led the way, earning her sixth All-Star appearance this season. She is also thriving off the course, partnering with Ryan Preece to create a new NASCAR paint job.

Preece will drive a car designed around Thomas at Dovor Motor Speedway and Indianapolis. RFK Racing teased the design on Tuesday via their social media page. The car features a picture of Thomas, also known as “The Engine”, on the hood and Mercury colors adorning the car.

RP 🤝🏻 AT Ryan Preece will rep a design inspired by @athomas_25 on his No. 60 Castrol car in Dover and Indianapolis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlmZXnxZTg — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Ryan Preece will rep a design inspired by Alyssa Thomas on his No. 60 Castrol car in Dover and Indianapolis,” RFK Racing posted.

Mercury fans commented about the design, applauding Thomas and Preece for the design.

“I like this paint scheme,” one fan commented.

“Wait this is fire,” another said.

“A CT Sun legend on a car of a CT driver? H**l yeah!” another comment said.

“WHAT A SHARP SCHEME!” one fan pointed out.

Thomas and Preece each made a name for themselves in Connecticut. Preece was born there and is extremely popular in the Northeast. Thomas, on the other hand, began her career with the Connecticut Sun, developing into one of the best players in the WNBA while she was there. She might be with the Mercury now, but the Sun's fanbase remember her fondly.

Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware will be the debut course for the design inspired by Thomas. Preece's team also committed to using the design at a NASCAR race in Indianapolis later this season.

In a rare crossover between NASCAR and the WNBA, Mercury and Preece fans are excited to see the new design on the racetrack.