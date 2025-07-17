With the 2025 MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the New York Yankees are actively searching for upgrades at third base, a weakness in an otherwise competitive roster. Among the top candidates reportedly on the Yankees' radar is Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who is now widely expected to be moved before the July 31 deadline.

Pirates insider Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stated that Hayes’ chances of being moved are “better than 50/50,” with some estimates placing the likelihood at 60%.

Hayes, currently hitting .238/.284/.293 with a .577 OPS, has struggled offensively this season. In 328 at-bats, he has managed just 78 hits, two home runs, 31 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples, 17 walks, and 75 strikeouts. However, his value lies in his elite defense, which could immediately fortify a shaky Yankees infield.

Hayes is among the league’s top defensive third basemen. He won a Gold Glove in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a 2.4 defensive WAR, and a fielding run value of 13. In 2025, he leads all third basemen in both outs above average (13) and runs prevented (10), ranking in the 99th percentile defensively. This level of defensive skills is important for a Yankees team that has struggled with infield stability, especially with DJ LeMahieu waived and Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas hitting an abysmal .456 and .501 OPS, respectively, while splitting time at third.

Hayes signed a team-friendly eight-year, $70 million contract in April 2022, keeping him under control through 2029, with a $12 million club option in 2030. His current salary sits at $7 million annually through 2027 and $8 million in 2028–29. At 28 years old, Hayes presents a relatively low-cost, long-term option at third base for teams in contention.

Another factor potentially influencing a move to the Bronx is Hayes’ lineage. His father, Charlie Hayes, won a World Series with the Yankees. According to ESPN’s Michael Kay, Charlie has expressed disappointment in the Pirates’ development of Ke’Bryan’s bat and believes a change of scenery could lead to offensive improvement.

A similar transformation occurred with Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose offensive performance improved post-trade to New York. Since changing his swing mechanics in the offseason to ease chronic back issues, Hayes has shown some improvement, batting .274 since June 8, up from .221 prior.

The Yankees, currently trailing Toronto by two games in the AL East and barely ahead of Boston, are under pressure to act. While players like Eugenio Suárez and Ryan McMahon offer more offensive upside, Hayes represents a safer option with immediate defensive returns. However, with the Yankees' lineup struggling outside of Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Cody Bellinger, Hayes’ lack of offensive production remains a concern.

Still, Hayes is categorically better than New York’s current third base options. If the Yankees prioritize shoring up their defense, especially after investing in ground-ball pitcher Max Fried, then acquiring Ke’Bryan Hayes may be their most practical deadline move.