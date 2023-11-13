Tomb Raider's Lara Croft is the latest video game character to be featured in a Secret Lair crossover card with Magic the Gathering.

Even before the release of the Jurassic Park crossover cards alongside the upcoming Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, another popular IP gets featured in a Magic the Gathering Secret Lair crossover. As announced by IGN, Lara Croft is coming to the Magic Multiverse, with her very own Secret Lair MTG card coming this month.

Five reprints illustrated with Tomb Raider artwork, a unique Treasure token, and a brand-new Lara Croft card have been revealed to be part of the next Secret Lair drop coming this November 20, 2023. This Secret Lair drop is unique in a way that it's a mix of reprints and mechanically unique cards, as previous drops only contained one of the two kinds of Secret Lair cards. Of course, the new card is the Lara Croft, Tomb Raider Temur card, joined by renamed reprints of Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin, Anger of the Gods, Bow of Nylea, Shadowspear, and Academy Ruins.

Check out the cards below, alongside their new names in the Secret Lair drop:

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

Kitezh, Sunken City (Academy Ruins)

Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley (Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin)

The Grim Whisper (Bow of Nylea)

Storms of Yamatai (Anger of the Gods)

Totec's Spear (Shadowspear)

Treasure Token



After Tomb Raider, Magic the Gathering fans will also be getting Universes Beyond crossovers for Fallout as well as the Final Fantasy series. It has been reported that Magic's high-profile The Lord of the Rings Universes Beyond set released earlier this year's massive success influenced Hasbro's current direction of securing even more IPs into Magic the Gathering's crossover products, which now includes a future Universes Beyond collaboration crossover with Marvel. Magic the Gathering fans should get used to seeing these crossover products, whether they like it or not because this has become the future of the hobby.