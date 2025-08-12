Beset by injuries, the Indiana Fever have added a veteran guard to help them through their next stretch.

Indiana has signed Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, which the Fever qualified for after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald suffered season-ending injuries — an ACL tear for Colson and a broken bone in the right foot for McDonald.

Sims, who has been in the league since 2014, began the season with the Los Angeles Sparks. She played 12 games, starting 11. In that time, she averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from three.

The Sparks waived her last month, four weeks after she had a 32-point outburst against the Phoenix Mercury. She will be able to make her Fever debut Tuesday night at home against the Dallas Wings.

“I'm excited about [Tuesday],” Sims said, per Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. “I know Indiana has great fans, some of the best fans in the W, so I'm a little nervous, just because there’s gonna be a lot of people, but I'm excited to play.”

Fever coach Stephanie White expressed excitement over having Sims as well when she spoke to the media on Monday.

“(Sims) has been really good in the two-man her whole career,” she said. “Her ability to get downhill and to make plays for herself and others, to knock down shots, her speed and quickness with the ball in her hands are all things that we need, and she should be a great addition.”

Sims left a lasting impression on her Sparks teammates, as well. After her big game against the Mercury, L.A.'s Kelsey Plum marveled at her competitive fire.

“[Sims has] been incredible,” she said. “She's one of the fiercest competitors in the league, plays both sides of the ball, extremely physical [and] very strong. She knocks people off their spot. [She's] one of those people that [when] you go into war, you want her on your team.”

The Fever and Wings tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.