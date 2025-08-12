When a video of Deebo Samuel running routes in practice went viral on social media, fans attacked him for supposedly gaining weight over the offseason. However, according to the Washington Commanders receiver, that could not be further from the truth ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Samuel entered training camp for his seventh season at 220 pounds with roughly nine percent body fat, his performance coach, Nic Hill, told ‘The Athletic.' Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he has noticed the work Samuel has put in over the offseason, both on the field and “from the neck up.”

Although he played 15 games in 2024, Samuel was hardly ever fully healthy in his final season with the San Francisco 49ers. He dealt with a myriad of injuries, including a hospitalization due to pneumonia after a Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The effects were visible in his performances, as the versatile and athletic receiver rarely looked like himself all season.

As a result of his health issues, Samuel recorded just 670 receiving yards in 2024, the third-fewest total of his career. Fans ridiculed him on social media all year, making it easy to target him yet again during the Commanders' training camp.

Deebo Samuel entering 2025 as Commanders' top receiver

Despite the criticism, down year and weight gain rumors, Deebo Samuel is slated to be Jayden Daniels' top receiver in 2025. Ideally, that position would be occupied by Terry McLaurin, but the star wideout's contract holdout threatens his Week 1 availability more each day.

Samuel has not topped 1,000 receiving yards since the 2021 season. He is not the crisp route-runner or elite downfield threat that teams look for in a top wideout, but his versatility allows offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to get creative with him. That approach made him successful in Kyle Shanahan's offense and was one of the main reasons Washington acquired him in the offseason.

Barring a McLaurin return, Samuel will begin the year as Daniels' top option. The Commanders' receiving corps also includes veterans Noah Brown, K.J. Osborn and Michael Gallup, as well as rookie Jaylin Lane and second-year Luke McCaffrey.